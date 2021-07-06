Hope Crisis served more than 500 abuse victims in 2020

YORK – The Hope Crisis Center, which serves York, Fillmore, Seward, Gage, Jefferson, Saline and Thayer Counties, provided services to more than 500 victims of domestic and sexual assault in the year of 2020.

Carmen Hinman, director, made her annual report to the York County Commissioners this past week.

“We kept our doors open in 2020, as we were strong believers that violence wouldn’t stop during a time like that,” Hinman said, in reference to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hope Crisis Center is a non-profit organization which works with victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, as well as provides advocacy, education and emergency services.

Hope Crisis has a center in York.

Hinman said Hope Crisis served 507 victims of domestic and sexual abuse in 2020. Of those, 98 were children.

Forty victims were provided shelter, she said.

Forty-four children were provided shelter in 2020 (who came there with the victims).

A total number of 900 shelter nights were provided in the last calendar year.

And they received/spoke on 3,971 hotline calls.