Honor Veterans on Memorial Day 2022

YORK -- Memorial Day was observed by many locals of the community of York at this year’s Memorial Day service at Greenwood Cemetery. A crowd gathered to reflect and remember fallen soldiers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Leading up to Memorial Day, servicemen and women, the Veterans of Fallen Wars, the American Legion Auxiliary, and families paid tribute to heroes by decorating graves with red, white, and blue roses and flags.

Although it was a muggy morning at first, the patriotic colors lit up the cemetery whenever the sun peeked through the clouds.

The day of the service, Legion Commander Bill Hardy opened the service with a greeting to those who attended followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. The National Anthem was presented by Hattie and Nell Chavanu as the crowd hummed along.

Pastor Arthur Phillips gave the innovation, and Sergeant Aaron Alvares gave a moving address. Hattie and Nell Chavanu then presented God Bless America.

Next was the placing of the wreath by Dexter Huber and a salute to the dead conducted by American Legion Post 19, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Irven J. Blum Post 1609. The service concluded with the Battle Hymn of the Republic.