Nearly every Fourth of July, my sister Jenny and I visited our Aunt Norma and Uncle Don Troester’s farm in Hamilton County, Neb. We both couldn’t wait for homemade ice cream during fireworks and taking three-wheeler rides with our first cousin Tim. Why? Because Tim would go really, really fast in the dusty driveways between cornfields. It was a total blast.

I texted Tim the other day to see if he could remember the model of his Honda three-wheeler. He sent this message back, “I still have my Big Red in running condition! It has close to 30,000 miles on it! I got it in the summer of 1986. It was a new, unsold 1985, and I actually bought it in Brainard, Neb. while I was still on crutches from my bad accident the previous November.”

Tim’s memory conjures up a very powerful word to mind – optimism. If anything runs through the veins of my family genes, it’s that word along with a couple others – fun and adventure. Optimism in the face of a horrible wreck even. I remember that pickup accident very well. Tim was healing for a very long time after a country intersection became his worst nightmare. A nightmare, God-willing, he was able to overcome.

Life has a lot of intersections for all of us and three-wheelers certainly intersected with mine. My dad also had a Honda. My sister Jenny and I think it was a 110 model. The number doesn’t really matter, but the memories do. Jenny remembered dad flipping it over in the mud. I remember driving it into the irrigation pond, also in the mud. I also remember the first time I drove it. Yes, I do.

There was a cherry tree in the southeast corner of our farmyard. We used to sit at a red picnic table nestled next to it and my grandma would attach the old, cast-iron, hand crank cherry pitter on the edge. I did not like sitting still, but I did like eating the fresh pitted cherries out of the buckets. I also liked the pies that were made out of them.

One summer cherry pitting day I got a hankering to try something new. I remember my grandma was there, standing by the picnic table with her lime green polyester pants and a matching blouse with roses all over it that she often wore while gardening. Jenny was there too, bopping around somewhere. I think she was wearing yellow shorts; I can’t recall for sure. Dad was out around the farm sorting nails and keeping everything neat as a pin, probably planting seeds maybe or hoping hail didn’t pound the corn and milo. I had probably been “helping” pit cherries for about 10 minutes and decided that I was done doing all the “hard work.” Besides, it was time that I learned how to drive a three-wheeler. I think I was six, seven, or eight. I don’t know for sure. Let’s just say I was probably way too young, but my eagerness made up for my age.

The seat of the Honda was black and blazing hot. I also had shorts on, and the back sides of my thighs melted as I sat down. If I had changed my mind at that point, there was truly no going back. My butt was one with the seat. Still, I was smiling, because I was going to drive really, really fast and have the time of my life. I am fairly sure the Honda was parked near the sidewalk by our white farmhouse. Dad was there and he turned it on for me. Then he told me to push down the throttle. I remember the throttle very well. Throttle means go. I vaguely remember the brake handle because brake means stop (I wanted to go, not stop). With thumb planted firmly on the throttle, I took off towards that cherry tree. I didn’t let up either. I just remember a very faint male voice hollering his head off over the sound of the motor, blazing next to my calf, nearly as hot as the seat. Nothing could permeate my need for speed though. When I say nothing, I mean nothing. Nothing, except my grandmother’s arms waving wildly not to take out the cherry pitting project and the tree itself. Finally, something registered and I let go. The three-wheeler came to a thunderous halt, and I nearly took a tumble over the front, but my young, strong arms held tight. Laughing really hard, I tore myself off the sweltering seat and ran for the picnic table. My heart was beating wildly. I am certain my dad and grandma’s hearts were beating even harder.

I couldn’t help myself though. I had learned what freedom felt like on those Fourth of July visits to the Troester farm. Tim planted a seed in my sister and I back then, a need for speed and more so, an optimism about life. We all crash into intersections sometimes and sometimes we slam into dead ends and take some really bad turns, but we can’t give up on ourselves and others. There’s just too much fun to be had in this short race called life. So, smile, take a three-wheeler ride, or just sit for a spell and remember some fun times.