YORK COUNTY – York County Assessor Kurt Bulgrin is reminding qualified property owners that the period for filing Nebraska Homestead Application Forms 458 is open. It started Feb. 1 and applications must be filed before June 30.

The homestead exemption provides relief from property taxes by exempting all or a portion of the taxable value of the residence. The State of Nebraska reimburses counties and other governmental subdivisions for the property taxes lost due to homestead exemptions.

In Nebraska, a homestead exemption is available to the following groups of persons:

Persons over the age of 65;

Qualified disabled individuals; or

Qualified disabled veterans and their widow(er)s.

Some categories are subject to household income limitations and residence valuation requirements. The income limitations are on a sliding scale.

Disabled first-time homestead exemption applicants will need certification of disabled status from a medical practitioner, the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, or Department of Health and Human Services, depending on the applicable category of application.

The certification can be made on Form 458B, available from Assessor Bulgrin’s office.

“This is a great program that provides property tax relief for: Persons who own and reside in their own home; are 65 and older; meet certain income requirements; and/or are a veteran who has some level of service related disability,” Bulgrin said. “The staff here at the York County Assessor’s office is more than happy to assist taxpayers who would like to learn more about this program. They can give us a call at 402-362-4926 or just stop by our window on the first floor of the courthouse. If you want to learn more, stop by the office for a visit.”