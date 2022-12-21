Homestead exemption filing period soon to begin

YORK – The filing period for homestead exemption applications will soon begin.

The filing period will start Feb. 1 and will continue until July 1.

Property owners who applied for homestead exemptions in the past or have requested information/paperwork will receive their applications in the mail.

A homestead exemption provides relief (in varying degrees) from property taxation by exemption of all or a portion of the valuation of the homestead.

The state of Nebraska then reimburses the counties and other government subdivisions for the taxes lost due to those exemptions.

In Nebraska, a homestead exemption is available to three groups of people – persons over 65; certain disabled individuals; or certain disabled veterans and their widow(er)s.

According to the Nebraska Department of Revenue Property Assessment Division, each category is subject to household income limitations.

Current exempt property owners must also submit applications – in order to stay exempt.

Those who have been eligible in the past are asked to examine the pre-identified information on their form, answer all the questions and make any corrections or additions.

They should carefully check social security numbers, the homestead exemption category and the marital status designation. The form must be signed by the person claiming the exemption or that person’s guardian.

To be eligible, the individual must own and occupy the homestead as of Jan. 1 through Aug. 15, 2022.

If the owner is in the hospital or a nursing home for an extended time, they do not necessarily lose their homestead exemption – it remains in effect if they intend to return to the home and they do not sell, lease or rent the home, and the furnishings are left in place.

Applicants have to certify whether they are American citizens. For renewals, simply marking a box saying they are American citizens is enough. For new applicants, a form will have to be signed.

All applicants – whether they are continuing their exemption or becoming exempt for the first time – must remember that they have to apply by the deadline or their property will be fully taxed.

If anyone has questions, once the filing period has opened, they can call the assessor’s office at 362-4926 or go directly to the office, which is located on the main floor of the courthouse.