Homestead exemption application period soon to be begin

They should carefully check social security numbers, the homestead exemption category and the marital status designation. The form must be signed by the person claiming the exemption or that person’s guardian.

To be eligible, the individual must own and occupy the homestead as of Jan. 1 through Aug. 15, 2021.

If the owner is in the hospital or a nursing home for an extended time, they do not necessarily lose their homestead exemption – it remains in effect if they intend to return to the home and they do not sell, lease or rent the home, and the furnishings are left in place.

Applicants have to certify whether they are American citizens. For renewals, simply marking a box saying they are American citizens is enough. For new applicants, a form will have to be signed.

All applicants – whether they are continuing their exemption or becoming exempt for the first time – must remember that they have to apply by the deadline or their property will be fully taxed.

If anyone has questions, they are encouraged to call the assessor’s office at 362-4926 or go directly to the office, which is located on the main floor of the courthouse.

