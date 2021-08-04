History relived at Wessels annual tractor, engine and auto show

YORK -- Wessels Living History Farm’s Tractor, Engine and Auto Show has been one of the York living history farm’s signature events for 15 years. The show was held last Sunday, featuring custom muscle cars and vintage farm equipment.

Gregg Lemke from Glenvil brought a rare, Stirling hot-air engine that was made in the early 1900s. “I have to travel to Mississippi and Ohio to find an engine like this because you can’t find them around here.” Lemke said he has a collection of 13 Stirling engines. “Most people learn about these engines when reading books or going to a museum, but what good does it do sitting behind glass? I want people to feel it, hear it and see it in person.”

Lemke is not the only one who brought an old gem to the show. Butch and JoAnn Previt of York brought a baby pink, 1969 Ford 2000 with a special story behind it. JoAnn is a three-time cancer survivor who is a fan of antiques. “One year, I found the tractor sitting in a weed pile just east of Lincoln and we decided to bring it home and take it apart. Butch did the mechanical work and I did the painting.” When Joan was diagnosed with cancer in 2003, the doctors told her it would be a miracle if she survived. Eighteen years later, she and Butch are sharing her miracle story with their pink, Ford tractor named “Pinkey”.