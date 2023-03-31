AURORA — Hamilton County Fairgrounds is again hosting a time-honored favorite fundraising event, the Nebraska Mennonite Relief Sale.

Beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, March 31, ending Saturday afternoon, April 1, the fairgrounds (located in Aurora) will have a Ten Thousand Villages (Lincoln) pop-up sale, meals (including a traditional Mennonite meal), handmade quilts and crafts, food items and more. A special auction for kids is slated for Saturday.

Friday kicks off with an evening meal from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds’ Ag Building, serving sloppy joes or hot dogs plus beans, chips and a drink.

A 7 p.m. Friday night auction will feature items such as meats, crafts, tools and home decor. The Friday auction runs until 8 p.m.

Friday also marks the opening of booths and concessions, which will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and they will be open again on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Saturday is the biggest day of the event and will have breakfast served from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. in the 4-H Building.

The general auction kicks off at 8:30 a.m. with items like quilts, comforters, wall hangings and table runners up for bid. An art auction starts at 10 a.m. The children’s auction is that morning at 11 a.m. All children must be accompanied by an adult with a bidder number.

From 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., attendees can dine on a traditional verenika meal, which puts the Mennonite verenika (cheese-filled dumplings) in the spotlight with cream gravy, ham, coleslaw, zwieback and a drink.

If the Mennonite ethnic favorite isn’t on your to-try list, there will also be a Windsor loin and barbecue chicken meal.

The event continues until everything is gone — nothing is to go to waste, according to the sale’s website.

“Grab your bidder number and stock up on snack items such as leftover chips, candy and soda. Don’t want to cook? Snag some leftover soup, verenika, Windsor loins and more.”

The two-day event supports Mennonite Central Committee (MCC), a worldwide ministry of Anabaptist churches that is dedicated to meeting emergency needs and assisting in economic development throughout the world with more than 1,000 MCC people working in 60 countries.

The organization provides relief like food and shelter in times of emergency, as well as long-term prevention efforts.

For example, according to the MCC website, the organization helped Haitians affected by the 2010 earthquake learn safer building strategies. Mennonite Central Committee also aids in development, such as helping families around the world learn how to support themselves and making peace education efforts.

Over the past 43 years, the Nebraska Mennonite Relief Sale has raised a total of $6,066,628.28 for Mennonite Central Committee to support both global and Nebraska-specific relief projects, according to a statement.

Learn more about the Nebraska Mennonite Relief Sale at the Nebraska Mennonite Relief Sale website, nebraskamccsale.org.