YORK -- The York community “traveled back in time” Wednesday evening when historian Jeff Barnes presented the, “The Mad Queen of the Prairies: The Frenzied First Years of the Nebraska Territory 1854-59”. The talk, sponsored by Humanities Nebraska, gives a deep dive into the unconventional first years of Nebraska.

Barnes is a past chairman of the Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission, a former marketing Director for the Durham Western Heritage Museums, and has worked as a reporter for the Nebraska City News-Press and Midlands Business Journal of Omaha.

Barnes said he’s fascinated by the early stories of Nebraska before it was named a state.

“My first interest in history was learning about the Indian Wars in the Great Plains,” said Barnes. “Then, studying that topic led me to a greater appreciation for what was happening in Nebraska. The more I learn about my own state’s history, the more I get excited about sharing that with others.”

His first book, “Forts of the Northern Plains: Guide to Historic Military Posts of the Plains Indian Wars” concerns the historical land markers and monuments of Nebraska.

Most of Barnes research comes from subscribing to several newspaper services and visiting old book stores across Nebraska.

“I love to hunt old book stores,” said Barnes. “I’ve picked up quite a few publications either put up by the Nebraska State Historical Society or from historians from long ago. That’s what feeds the talk, finding these published books from 150-plus years ago. You don’t see a lot of people going to old book stores anymore, but it’s kind of fun to crack these books open that haven’t been read in so long.”

He said he’s always been focused on the question “How did we get here?” What people may not know is how the seat of the government shifted from town to town in the early days or how many times the governors changed year after year, sometimes every few months before Nebraska became a state and where the banks printed their own money.

Barnes said, “I get more and more curious about those times because there’s not a whole lot of research about that history. Most of the history of Nebraska focuses on when we came into the Union, the Transcontinental Railroad and the first big settlement taken after we became a state.”

At his presentation, Barnes retold the story of Native American chief William Walker, a member of the Wyandotte tribe, becoming the first governor of the Nebraska Territory.

“Walker spoke eight languages and could read five,” said Barnes. “Walker was a great ‘middle man’ for those that were Indian and the early settlers.”

Barnes also talked about military officer and politician Thomas B Cuming, who was acting governor from 1854 to 1858. During his time as acting governor, Cuming was a part of taking the first census of the Nebraska Territory and prepared Nebraska to have its first legislative session. He was also the first to establish Omaha as the first capital of the state.

Barnes talked about fashion advocate Amelia Jenks Bloomer who came from New York. She was the editor and publisher of the first newspaper dedicated to women called “The Lily,” addressing temperance and women’s rights. In the early 1850s, Bloomer traveled across the Midwest, giving lectures. After giving a speech in Omaha, she was invited to speak to the legislative body about women’s suffrage.

Barnes said, “Women in Nebraska nearly won the right to vote for the first time.”

He concluded his presentation by showing burial sites of famous Nebraska individuals and several landmarks from the territorial times that are still standing today. A few of those landmarks mentioned were the William Hamilton House in Bellevue, the Florence Mill in Omaha, Mayhew Cabin and the Rulo historical landmark.

Barnes has presented in nine different states and will complete over 800 appearances by the end of the year.

Barnes said, “I enjoy it and I enjoy sharing it with people. It’s been a lot of fun!”

“The Mad Queen of the Prairies: The Frenzied First Years of the Nebraska Territory 1854-59” is one of approximately 300 programs offered through the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau. The more than 165 available speakers include acclaimed scholars, writers, musicians, storytellers and folklorists on topics ranging from pioneer heritage to ethics and law to international and multicultural issues, making it the largest Humanities Speakers Bureau in the nation.

