Historian, museum volunteer asks that museum stays in community center

YORK – Local historian, director of the York County Historical Society and current volunteer museum director Nancy Beach has asked the city administration and council for the Palmer Museum to remain in the community center.
Right now, the community center is closed because of renovation, repair and restoration work.
It is expected the work will be completed in late summer, and there’s been some conversation as to whether the museum artifacts should again be displayed in its space at the community center or if it should be moved to a different location.
In the past, there had been concerns raised as to whether having the museum in the community center was wise because of the existence of the indoor swimming pool and the resulting humidity.
There had also been conversations as to whether or not the current museum space is large enough or visible enough to the public.
Meanwhile, others have said the museum should remain in the current space because that is what Anna Bemis Palmer intended when she donated money for the museum to be created – her will has also been examined by the city attorney and it was determined by him that the museum could be legally moved to a different location if that decision is ever made in the public.
“History is something I find to be crucial, as it tells us who we have been and we are as a whole,” Beach said. “Many people in our past are an inspiration. My understanding is that the goal is to offer an all-inclusive youth program and other programs in that space, instead.”
She said she feels it is important for the museum to stay exactly where it has been, for many years, since it was created.
She referred to two past studies that were done, with conflicting results.
Beach said she didn’t find the chlorine odor to be overwhelming in the museum area, and noted that current work in the center will result in a new HVAC system which will positively affect the humidity levels. She also noted that lights in the museum had already been modified to LED to protect the artifacts and sunlight issues had already been addressed.
Beach said she had concerns about moving the museum to the basement of the auditorium (as had previously been talked about during an earlier council meeting, during a parks and recreation department update. She said she worried about mold, possible flooding and lack of security.
Beach also addressed the number of people who visit the museum each year, referring to figures that were earlier provided by Cheree Folts, director of parks and recreation.
Beach said the number is higher than what was presented because “not all the people log in when they come in. We don’t require them to pay a fee, either, so I don’t know where those figures came from. There is no way to come up with accurate figures. I’ve been there 60-70 hours a week and in the last three months we’ve had more people come in than she presented.”
She also noted that numbers were higher in 2019 as they were conducting school tours at that time and in 2020, the museum was closed due to the pandemic.
“So are the numbers down? Yes, because of that,” she continued.
Beach said she has ideas about creating more interactive displays to enhance the museum experience and the use of story boards.
“The story makes a difference on how people perceive their history,” she said. “Telling the story makes a difference. There is a difference between a museum of objects and a museum of stories. I can’t tell the stories in the auditorium and there is no space for the individual display rooms. And where would we host presenter events? Where would there be a secure office? Where would we store things?
“There is no secure place in the auditorium, there is no security system, there is mold and dirt and no UV screens on the windows. There is a long list of things that simply don’t work,” Beach said. “The lights are brighter in there than they are in this room. The venting would be loud and how would we do tours – how would we get the handicapped people down there, through the freight elevator?
“My vision of what the museum could be will take work,” Beach acknowledged. “So why not put the youth programs in the basement of the auditorium and leave the museum be? Let me prove that I can bring people in.”
Council member Sheila Hubbard has been speaking with Beach and looking at the museum options.
“I see a vision for it, but it could be costly,” Hubbard said. “She (Beach) has given us so much time and knows how to properly handle the artifacts. I think this is something we should continue looking at.”
“I tried to do the pros and cons for both places – the place where the museum has been and the basement of the auditorium,” Beach said. “If we leave it where it has been, there would be better visibility. In the community center, there is the ability for expanded hours and there is staff on the outside within view – in the auditorium, there would need to be a security system. In the auditorium, there would be less staff. In the community center, there would be safer storage, a cleaner environment, easier access, the donation box would be more available, it would be handicapped accessible. And leaving it in the community would reassure the public that you if you give a donation of that size it is honored. In today’s dollars, her (Palmer’s) donation would have been $1.4 million. I don’t think her vision was for that money go to a basement. And what do you do when there are events in the auditorium and just anyone can just walk into the museum? If you look at the conservation of the items and being financially responsible, it’s a no-brainer.”
“We are just in the beginning of this discussion,” said Mayor Barry Redfern. “We haven’t made any decisions. I appreciate all that you are saying and now is the time to look at all of our options. We don’t want to see the museum go away and we want to utilize our facilities. You will be welcome to come back when those conversations come up. I think of the history of the museum in the past 50 years. Many people are not aware it exists and at the same time we also hear there aren’t enough things for kids to do. That’s the other side of the discussion. We have time – the community center will be closed for months and we have time to look at this.”
Beach said she felt “blind-sided” by comments made during an earlier city council meeting, as Folts addressed the council and the mayor made comments, regarding possible options for the museum into the future.
“Any comments I’ve made have been to the York News-Times and here, and they have been few,” Mayor Redfern responded. “We haven’t even gotten to that point yet, of making any decisions.”
Hubbard was appointed as a liaison through this process.
“We will make double sure that you know conversations will be coming up, that there will be discussions and any possible decisions,” the mayor said to Beach. “We will keep you very informed and I thank you for our dedication and commitment. We will keep this conversation open and transparent.”