Hirschfeld receives Educator of the Year Award

YORK -- York Public Schools agriculture teacher, Jason Hirschfeld was awarded the 2022 Agriculture, Food and Natural Resource Richard Katt CTE Educator of the Year award and was the overall Richard Katt CTE Educator of the Year Award winner.

In order to be nominated for the award, the educators had to meet the following criteria: innovative classroom practices, philosophy of teaching in career and technical education, service to the teaching profession, mentoring experiences, personal and professional growth, and letters of recommendation.

For 18 years of serving in agriculture education, Hirschfeld has demonstrated what it means to be a dedicated educator who serves in the classroom, school, community and the state of Nebraska. Hirschfeld said his main focus has always been agriculture, even though his original plan was to go into the animal science program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. When attending a National FFA Convention as a representative of the National Pork Producer Council, Hirschfeld said he was immediately drawn to the organization of Future Farmers of America (FFA).

Hirschfeld said, “I was blown away with the opportunities that kids had and this youth organization that focused on agriculture.”

After attending the convention, Hirschfeld began taking classes in ag education and served as an intern for Richard Katt at the Department of Education. He also helped organize the Nebraska FFA Convention and leadership camps for the Nebraska State FFA officer team. While still in college, Hirschfeld said he received a couple job offers. He began his first teaching job at Centennial High School two days after he graduated.

During his seven years at Centennial, Hirschfield grew their FFA program from 19 kids to about 100 kids. After Centennial, Hirschfield worked for Cargill as a territorial and national member for five years. Now, he’s teaching at York Public School’s where he’s built one of the most successful agricultural programs in the state.

“Teaching was a great career choice. I’d like to say teaching found me, I didn’t find teaching,” said Hirschfeld.

Hirschfeld said he believes that FFA is the cornerstone of service to the community and the development of leadership for individuals. His ag courses tied with FFA have given students a hand-on experience in agriculture.

Josie Lee, a 2015 YHS graduate said, “Learning and working in animal science at YHS really helped to inspire me towards wanting to go into agricultural education. Getting to work with all of the different species of animals as well as collaborating with classmates and members of the Vet Science CDE team made me realize that teaching was a viable option for me.”

Another graduate, Dalton Obermier said, “Through the FFA and Ag Ed programs offered at York, I developed a variety of both professional and personal skills that have paid off huge dividends for me in college and set me up with opportunities I wouldn’t have been exposed to anywhere else. No matter where my professional career takes me, I will always be able to thank Jason Hirschfeld for being the best mentor an agriculture loving student like me could ask for.”

The York animal lab featuring over 100 species of animals has set the bar high for other schools to follow. Hirschfeld’s goal for this is provide students the opportunity to touch, feel, hear and smell animals and have an understanding of the farm production process.

Hirschfeld said, “I always had a concern when I was traveling the country for Cargill and noticed how people don’t know where their food comes from. My dad and I had a conversation about how we really need to teach kids how their food goes from farm to fork, and the animal lab is one way we can expose kids to the full production of animals. Even having those soft, cuddly animals are a great invitation and recruitment tool to get kids to take animal science.”

For the 2022-23 school year, there are 170 students signed up for animal science, 95 students signed for intro to ag, 76 for welding, 70 for structural systems and woods, and 43 for horticulture. In the middle school, there are 303 students in industrial tech courses.

Hirschfeld said the students are loving the hands on-experiences.

“This is my way of teaching agriculture and ag concepts. I want to expose my students to taste, touch, see, and smell as many things related to agriculture as I can. I don’t expect everyone to go into agriculture, but I hope to expose them enough to have respect for agriculture and connect them to our community because agriculture is an agriculture based community. ”

Along with experiences in the animal lab, students have the opportunity to grow, market, and sell produce and flora in their FFA greenhouse. They learn about landscape designing, plant production, biotechnology and more.

Hirschfeld said his main objectives the York’s ag program are to: give students a good experience, expose them to new things, and foster a passion for an agricultural-related career path. He hopes to expose students for all walks of life and academic ability.

Hirschfeld also offers several dual credit college courses and he implemented the Agronomy Academy and local internships at local ag businesses.

Hirschfeld would like to give thanks to school and the community of York for being supportive through their fundraisers, events and events. The York FFA has held multiple community events such as their annual blood drive, summer ag educational programs, hosting the petting zoo at the York County Fair and the Harvest Moon Gala. Coming up, the York FFA Chapter will host a 5K Carve Out Cancer Run and Walk and all of the proceeds will go towards breast cancer research.

All these activities is Hirschfeld’s way of getting students involved with making positive impact and build relations within the community.

He also gives a thank you to Rachelle Staehr who works alongside Hirschfeld and has become a great addition in the ag program.

Besides teaching at the York Public Schools, Hirschfeld serves as an adjunct for SCC, serves as the Swine Superintendent at the Nebraska State Fair, mentors UNL Student Teachers, and serves on the Ag Advisory Board at Concordia University. He also advises Skills USA. Altogether, Hirschfeld advises 200 students.

Hirschfeld said if he’s known for anything, he want to be known for “doing what is best the kids, and not only for our kids, but our community.”