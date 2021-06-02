Hiring, reports and museum to highlight council meeting

YORK – The York City Council will have an active meeting this week as they consider the hiring of a human relations director, hear annual reports from local organizations and consider forming a committee to investigate the future home of the Palmer Museum.

As reported earlier, the council will hear about the findings from a museum expert who has looked at the space the museum has occupied since it was created, as well as space in the auditorium that had been considered an option for moving it to, should it be determined a move is in order as the renovation work at the community center continues. But information from city offices says the historic preservation specialist “had concerns about the viability of either location for the future of the museum.”

The council is being asked to consider forming an advisory committee “to determine a new future for the museum that will be more integrated into education experiences for children and more sustainable into the future. The museum has been maintained by the tremendous time commitment of Nancy Beach. The resolution tasks the advisory committee with developing a more sustainable means of support for preserving the legacy of Anna Palmer’s collection.”

Also on Thursday’s agenda: