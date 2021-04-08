Highway 81 wrong-way driver pleads guilty in case involving drugs, weapons

YORK – A motorist, who was stopped as he was driving the wrong way, in the wrong lanes on Highway 81 in York County, has changed his pleas in a case involving drugs and weapons.

Scott Hofferber, 33, of Blackfoot, Idaho, was originally charged with possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, willful reckless driving, having no driver’s license, driving under the influence (first offense) and refusal to test.

According to the affidavit filed with the court by the arresting deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department, the deputy was on regular patrol in the middle of the night, on Highway 81 between Roads 5 and 6, and was proceeding northbound. He says in the affidavit that he saw a vehicle traveling southbound, in the wrong lanes, directly toward the patrol unit in the northbound lanes. The deputy moved into the other lane to avoid a collision, turned around and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle was Hofferber. His passenger was identified as Ashley Morrison.

“In speaking with them, I could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from inside the vehicle,” the deputy said in court documents.