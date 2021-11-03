Highway 34 is almost done, possibly to be open this week

YORK – It’s possible that both lanes of Highway 34 will be opened soon, maybe even by the end of this week.

The Highway 34 reconstruction project from Highway 81 to the Henderson Spur is a state project and does not involve the county in any way. However, York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim gets weekly updates from the state, as the project does have an impact on local motorists and the county’s nearby roads which have been getting higher traffic counts since the project began many months ago.

The project, initially, was slated to be finished by Labor Day weekend.

That didn’t happen.

But now, in the first week in November, it appears it might be approaching.

Keim told the York County Commissioners this week, when they met in regular session, “everything is milled, now they are waiting to do the painting. Mother Nature didn’t work with them, but the paint (and equipment) is out there. Once the painting is done, they can open to two lanes and then work on seeding the shoulders.

“At least it’s going forward,” Keim said. “Hopefully by the end of the week, they will have both lanes open.”