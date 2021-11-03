Highway 34 is almost done, possibly to be open this week

YORK – It’s possible that both lanes of Highway 34 will be opened soon, maybe even by the end of this week.
The Highway 34 reconstruction project from Highway 81 to the Henderson Spur is a state project and does not involve the county in any way. However, York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim gets weekly updates from the state, as the project does have an impact on local motorists and the county’s nearby roads which have been getting higher traffic counts since the project began many months ago.
The project, initially, was slated to be finished by Labor Day weekend.
That didn’t happen.
But now, in the first week in November, it appears it might be approaching.
Keim told the York County Commissioners this week, when they met in regular session, “everything is milled, now they are waiting to do the painting. Mother Nature didn’t work with them, but the paint (and equipment) is out there. Once the painting is done, they can open to two lanes and then work on seeding the shoulders.
“At least it’s going forward,” Keim said. “Hopefully by the end of the week, they will have both lanes open.”
For some time now, local motorists have been allowed to drive on the north lane and the north shoulder – with the other two driving zones closed along the entire southern side. There have been issues with non-local motorists driving in that “local only” zone – and the commissioners noted the traffic lately seems to have been even heavier on the state highway.
And of course, there were the earlier problems with really heavy traffic on rural roads during this construction period, causing visibility issues, problems at intersections and road surface damage.
“I’m just reporting the progress I am sent, as the county has nothing to do with this project,” Keim said, “but we will all be very happy when this project is done.”