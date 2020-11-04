 Skip to main content
Highly contested race ends with three on Gresham’s village board
YORK – During this year’s election cycle, there were three seats open on the Gresham Village Board and seven candidates.

That field was narrowed to three who will serve the next four years on the village board.

The village board members for the next term will be Tony Cain, who earned 68 votes; Colton Luettel, who brought in 61 votes; and Joy Menke who earned 40 votes.

The other candidates and their vote totals were: Traci Rystrom, 29; Dan Otto, 23; Danny Foster, 16; and Amanda O’Donnell, 12.

There were five write-in votes.

