Highest sales tax receipts, ever, recorded for month of August

YORK – The August, 2022 city sales tax receipts came in at an all-time record high for the City of York.

The figures released this week by York City Treasurer Pellie Thomas showed that the city took in $426,256.26 for the month of August. That compares to $396,500.95 in August of 2021.

Not only is it the highest amount for an August, it’s the highest amount on record for all months since the city’s sales tax was created.

The August figures reflect transactions that took place in June.

The figure can be attributed to a number of things – included higher numbers of sales and higher prices thanks to inflation. However, the city’s high receipts this fiscal year do reflect a healthy economy that continues to be better than years past.

This month, the city’s sales tax receipts were 7% higher than last year’s at the same time. Past months in this fiscal year, the percentages of increase ranged from 9-19% compared to the same months in 2021 – so the city’s business climate has seen an exceptional year.

This fiscal year’s total will far exceed last year’s. There is one month left in this fiscal year and the standing amount at this point is just $1,000 less than last year’s final amount.

So far, in this fiscal year, the city has taken in $4,049,365.94 for the general fund and street fund. For the LB 357 fund, $1,349,788.64 has come in so far.