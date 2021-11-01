High speed chase leads to 21 months in prison

YORK – A high speed chase followed by failure to appear in court has all led to a 22-year-old man being sentenced to 21 months in prison.
Jose Alcantar Jr. of Kearney appeared in York County District Court this week, for sentencing by Judge James Stecker.
Alcantar was arrested last January in the middle of the night, after a high speed pursuit involving local law enforcement.
According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on Interstate 80 when he saw a vehicle go past him, quickly accelerate and exit the interstate at the Bradshaw exit. As the deputy followed, the vehicle continued at a high rate of speed. The vehicle turned on Road 9. The deputy said Alcantar was driving 66 miles per hour on the rural road and the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop.
A pursuit began with Alcantar driving between 70 and 88 mph as he went down Road 9, to Road L, to Road 10, to Road K and then Road 9.
At the intersection of Roads 9 and H, a sergeant with the Nebraska State Patrol deployed a tire deflation device which Alcantar’s vehicle ran over, causing several of the tires to deflate. The vehicle came to a stop and Alcantar was arrested. When he was arrested, deputies said they saw loose pieces of marijuana on his crotch area.
The vehicle was also not registered and it had no license plates.
The state patrol also confirmed that a vehicle with a similar description had been involved in a vehicle pursuit in Broken Bow earlier that evening. It was confirmed that Alcantar had fled a traffic stop in that town.
For the pursuit in York County, Alcantar was sentenced to 18 months in prison for operating a vehicle to avoid arrest and his driver’s license was revoked for two years. He was given credit for 37 days already served.
He was also sentenced to three months in prison for willful reckless driving and his license was revoked for one year. This sentence is to be served concurrently with the first sentence.
And he was also sentenced to three months in prison for failure to appear while on bail which is to be served consecutively with the other two counts.
He was also ordered to 12 months of post-release supervision.