High speed chase leads to 21 months in prison

YORK – A high speed chase followed by failure to appear in court has all led to a 22-year-old man being sentenced to 21 months in prison.

Jose Alcantar Jr. of Kearney appeared in York County District Court this week, for sentencing by Judge James Stecker.

Alcantar was arrested last January in the middle of the night, after a high speed pursuit involving local law enforcement.

According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on Interstate 80 when he saw a vehicle go past him, quickly accelerate and exit the interstate at the Bradshaw exit. As the deputy followed, the vehicle continued at a high rate of speed. The vehicle turned on Road 9. The deputy said Alcantar was driving 66 miles per hour on the rural road and the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

A pursuit began with Alcantar driving between 70 and 88 mph as he went down Road 9, to Road L, to Road 10, to Road K and then Road 9.

