High school sweethearts celebrate 75 years of marriage

YORK -- Everyone knows of those small town high school sweethearts that just can’t get enough of each other. Melvin and JoAnn Reetz of York have been gushing over one another for 75 years and their love for one another keeps on growing.

Melvin and JoAnn both attended York High School where they caught each other’s eyes for the first time.

JoAnn said they had met through a group of friends. Melvin smirked and said, “I don’t remember that.”

Soon after, JoAnn invited Melvin on their first date.

JoAnn said, “I played in the band and we were having a banquet, and of course we could invite a guest, so I invited him to go.”

Melvin graduated from York High School in 1944 and JoAnn graduated in 1945. After graduation, the teenage love birds got hitched at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in 1947.

From there they went on their honeymoon to Yellowstone, where they saw beautiful country and mountains. That was only the start of their newlywed adventures.

Melvin worked most of his life as a farmer and JoAnn worked at the Telephone Company in Lincoln. They settled in York, Nebraska where they were blessed with having two daughters, Sheri Beins and Patsy Haggadone.

As a mother of two and wife of a farmer, JoAnn was what many would call a “supermom” these days. On their farm, they raised cows, chickens and turkeys.

“He tried to teach me how to milk cows, but I put my foot down,” said JoAnn. For the couple of times Melvin lost JoAnn’s turkeys, it only seemed right for Melvin to milk cows himself. JoAnn said, “There’s a lot of give and take. We tried to get along the best we could. We evidently did something right.”

One of Melvin’s favorite characteristics of JoAnn was how great of cook she is. Melvin loves her homemade rice pudding and JoAnn loves his runzas. JoAnn said, “He was a good runza maker.” No one went hungry in the Reetz household.

Melvin also adored how she made every effort to look after the family, saying, “She was a good mama. She took care of the family.”

After farming for several years, Melvin worked as the York County Assessor for 30 years. He worked part time and took care of the girls as JoAnn worked. Melvin’s idea of “watching the girls” was giving them a full day of play and letting them “take care of themselves.” With no surprise, JoAnn would always come home to Sheri and Patsy climbing up and jumping off trees.

Once the girls grew older and moved out of the house, Melvin and JoAnn made plenty of time for themselves. The traveled all over the world, to places like Hawaii, Alaska and New England. They’ve had good memories visiting their daughters Patsy and Sheri. In the winter time they would visit their daughter Patsy in Florida, and in the winter time, they would visit their daughter Sheri in Estes Park.

For their 50th wedding anniversary, they went on a cruise where Melvin was able to see the Panama Canal, which so happened to be on his bucket list.

From dancing to the song “Tiny Bubbles” on the sandy beaches of Hawaii to hiking the trails of Estes Park, Melvin and JoAnn have seen it all together. It has been 75 years of “give and take” as JoAnn said, but it’s also been 75 years of true bliss and happiness.

It’s the love story Melvin and JoAnn Reetz.