YORK -- York County Government Day looked a little different this year. The event was held at the National Guard Armory in York, where students assembled at nine different booths and learned about the daily operations of local government.

“Logistically it worked better for us to hold County Government day here,” said Nick Wollenburg, York County Veterans Service officer and organizer. “The schools don’t have to worry about transporting kids from the courthouse to the armory for lunch and the offices don’t get congested. This year, we have over 60 students from Heartland, York and McCool.”

The booths were interactive and educational with door prizes and pop quizzes on the various fields in local government.

Students had the opportunity to explore military equipment and massive machinery. If they were lucky, some students tried on law enforcement tactical gear with the help of York County Sheriff’s Captain Josh Gillespie.

Jenny Rees, University of Lincoln Extension educator, spoke to students about the role Extension offices play in providing residents information about crops and water, childcare, livestock, 4-H and education.

Other speakers were Kurt Bulgrin, York County Assessor; Gary Olson, York County Attorney; Chad Red and Greg Heine, York County Roads Department; Maria Scamehorn, York County Emergency Communications; Mary Melby and Kelly Turner, deputy clerk and county clerk; Aaron Alvarez and Skyler Aegerter with the National Guard.

Alvarez said, “The students learned about the various weapons used in combat and the benefits of the National Guard, the differences between the National Guard and Army and the training needed. They learned that the National Guard is a way of living and what we do is protect our country. ”

Scamehorn said, “Overall, today was fun and it was different because the students didn’t go into the offices. There were a lot of questions asked about voting and it pleased me to see young people be interested in learning about their local and state government. Overall I think it went well.”