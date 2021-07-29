High Plains sees major construction over the summer

The school is hiring two paraprofessionals this week. One person will be part-time and the other will be full-time.

In terms of COVID protocol, Superintendent of High Plains, Kim Beran, said the school is trying to stay as close to normal. The have a “Return to School” plan listed on their website for more information.

The school is currently working on the Esser Free Allocation Plan, too. They are asking for public input as they develop this new protocol.

Beran said vaccines are not required. She said the CDC is recommending that the desks stay at least three feet apart, and the school is going to be focused on safety of the students and staff.

There has been building construction over the summer at the high school. Renovations will add concession stands, an art classroom, distance learning classrooms, a technology classroom, a student commons area, and office space.

“I am looking forward to have everyone back to school and in-person,” Beran said. “We are trying to get as close to normal as we can. We’re excited to get going with the school year.”

Beran said the school will only be in-person this year, and that the staff looks forward to being together again.

“We want to continue growing our students to be successful in whatever they choose to do, whether it be in college or a career,” Beran said. “We want to try to build unity between the two schools because our communities are a distance apart.”