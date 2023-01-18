High Plains National Honor Society

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the High Plains Community School’s National Honor Society inducted new members into their organization. This year, nine new members joined the society, almost doubling the number of members in the select organization. The induction ceremony was held during the school day and kept a secret from the new members, who were blindfolded and escorted from the class to be taken to the ceremony as a surprise.
New members inducted on Wednesday were sophomores Rylee Ackerson, Samantha Ertzner, Gage Friesen, Ayden Hans, Haden Helgoth, Allie Howell, Elanie Sweet, Hudson Urkoski, and McKinley Warnick.
After they watched the NHS officers light the candles and were reminded of the four pillars of the NHS(service character, scholarship and citizenship), the new members received their certificates and pins. The sophomores were then congratulated by their family and friends and enjoyed some refreshments.