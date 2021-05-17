High grade marijuana case bound over to District Court

YORK – A case involving the alleged possession of a large quantity of high grade marijuana and THC products has been bound over to York County District Court.

Dalvon L. Robinson, 31, of High Point, N.C., waived his preliminary hearing in York County Court and arraignment proceedings are pending in District Court at this time.

According to court documents, a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular duty on Interstate 80, in York County, when he initiated a stop of a vehicle due to a traffic violation.

Robinson was the driver of that vehicle.

According to the trooper’s affidavit filed with the court, Robinson said he was traveling from Oregon to Ohio and then to North Carolina.

The trooper was advised there was an active arrest warrant for Robinson out of Florida.

A service dog with the patrol alerted to the presence of narcotics and a search was conducted.