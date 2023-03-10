YORK – A 34-year-old woman from Las Vegas was initially accused of transporting heroin and meth in York County, as well as illegally possessing financial transaction devices. She was originally charged with three felonies. This week, she took a plea agreement for a lesser charge.

Kimberly Hansen’s vehicle was stopped on Interstate 80 by a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department who said she was driving 92 mph in the middle of the night.

Hansen and her companion, Isaac Franco, said they were heading to Minneapolis for a five-day trip. The deputy notes in court documents the amount of luggage they had seemed consistent with just a five-day trip and the interior of the rental car had a lived-in look as if they had been driving continuously.

When running Franco’s information, the deputy found he had a suspended license and a criminal history involving drugs and assault.

When talking again with the two, the deputy says they gave inconsistent information and couldn’t remember who they were visiting or what address they were headed for.

A county drug dog alerted to the presence of narcotics and a search was conducted.

During that search, deputies found 16 white pills of Carisoprodol; 6.1 grams of methamphetamine; 5.9 grams of heroin; a pipe and two bongs containing heroin residue; and two debit cards that didn’t belong to either person.

She has pleaded no contest to attempt of a Class 4 felony. Initially, she had been charged with three felonies which were then amended to one misdemeanor.

Sentencing has been set for May 8.