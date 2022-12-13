Heritage Realty moves downtown

Heritage Realty has been a staple of the real estate market in York for the past 40 years and as of last week the real estate firm has a new home in downtown York. The office has moved to 111 East 6th Street on the north side of the square from its former location at 316 S. Lincoln Avenue. The East 6th Street address was the former location of Bruce Stephens’ law firm.

“One thing that we’ve noticed in the first week is the increased traffic past the office,” said Suzie Ellis, who serves as the broker for the Heritage firm. “We’re now in the middle of things going on downtown.”

“It will be easier to be part of the Chamber activities also,” said agent Tracy Babcock. “Things like the Halloween promotion and the Sip ‘N Stroll.”

The office area which gives the firm a lot more space has a new look as new carpet was installed throughout and the Heritage staff repainted the entire office. A new heating/air conditioning unit has been installed. There are some things yet to be completed but as for right now, the firm is up and running in its new location.

“The whole look is warm and inviting,” said agent Jennifer Ann. “We feel like we’ve added to the revitalization of the downtown,” added Abbey Draper, who serves as the firm’s receptionist.

The Heritage agents have deep roots in the York community and look forward to continuing to serve York and the surrounding communities. Ellis has ten years of experience, Babcock has eleven years, Bev Wiemer-Quiring has seven years and Jennifer Ann has been with the firm one year.

The Heritage staff are members of the National Board of REALTORS, Nebraska REALTORS Association and the Blue River Area Board of Realtors. Locally they are members of the York Chamber of Commerce and the York Community Development Corporation.

The Heritage staff expressed their thanks for the continued support the past 40 years and they look forward to providing an exceptional level of real estate services into the future at the new location.

You can contact Heritage Realty by calling 402-362-4427.

Cornerstone Bank announces officer appointments and promotionsThe Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank announced the appointment and promotions of the following officers in York at their recent meeting.

Susan Libich was named Trust Operations Manager at Cornerstone Bank in York. She has worked in the Cornerstone Trust area since May of 2017. Libich is a graduate of Holdrege High School and received an Associate’s Degree from Mid-Plains Community College. She and her husband, Marshall, have one daughter and reside in Bradshaw.

John Storsteen was promoted to Vice-President/Compliance Officer & Assistant CRA Officer. He started at Cornerstone in 2018 and has worked in the Compliance Department all of that time. Storsteen is a native of South Dakota and received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Economics from South Dakota State University. He has been in the banking industry for over twenty years. Storsteen resides in McCool Junction.

Oscar Spader was promoted to Assistant Vice-President & Manager/Credit Review at Cornerstone Bank in York. Spader started with Cornerstone in March of 2021 in the Credit Review Department and has spent his entire career in that department. Spader is a 2008 graduate of York High School and a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a major in Finance and Accounting and a minor in Spanish. Prior to joining Cornerstone, he worked in the accounting profession. Spader resides in York.

Cornerstone Bank is a $2.2 billion bank with 47 banking facilities in 38 communities.

Holiday Rewards winners to be drawn tomorrowIf you have entries in the York Chamber Holiday Rewards program make sure you have your radio on tomorrow morning.

Winners will be drawn at random while Chamber Staff is live on the air at KOOL 103.5 FM/KAWL 1370 AM on Wednesday, December 14 from 7-8 a.m. When you hear your name called, you will call the station at 402-362- 5954 to select your prize envelope.

Don’t forget.

What the Heck:

We spent a couple of days last week at my sister’s home in Liberty, Missouri. Along with having a great visit they took us on Friday to the newly renovated Truman Library in Independence, Missouri. I’m a history buff and would highly recommend a visit to see the mementos of the country’s 33rd President Harry Truman.

Truman of course was the president who made the monumental decision to drop the first atomic bombs which ended World War II. I learned much, much more about this president that I didn’t know before.

One fact was that he really wasn’t that well known by President Franklin D. Roosevelt when Truman was picked to be the Vice-President in the 1944 election. Plus, he only actually spoke to Roosevelt two times in the 82 days he served as vp before Roosevelt died.

As always, it was fascinating to see the many items from that era. Such as the pen set that was used to sign the papers that ended WWII with Japan or the actual items that adorned the Oval Office while Truman served.

One additional perk of the visit that we got to see was over eighty paintings on display that were painted by former President George Bush of soldiers in the Wounded Warrior project. Not bad, the president could paint.

The next time we come down, Sandi said they would take us to the WWI museum in Kansas City which also sounds like a great visit. Can’t wait.