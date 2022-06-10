Heritage Park celebrates journey from Russia to America

HENDERSON -- Every year, the Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park holds a kids' event reenacting and telling the story of the immigrants’ journey from Russia to America and how they came to Henderson.

When the kids arrive at the park, they are directed to a few tubs of clothing that were worn during that period in time -- including dresses, hats, jackets and aprons. The kids are invited to wear the items throughout their reenacting journey.

The interactive trip in time begins at the church, which is a replica of one of the first houses of worship in Henderson, which was built by the Mennonites. There, a preacher reads a few passages from a German bible before talking about what was happening during this period of time.

The Mennonites moved to Russia from Germany to escape the growing conflicts there, but Russia wanted the Mennonites to conform to their church and language. And Russia wanted to enlist the men in the Russian Army. With these growing conflicts and fear of losing their fathers and sons as well as their religion and language, the Mennonites wanted to leave. So they sent two people to America, specifically to Kansas and Nebraska, to see if it was a better place to live.

Following the kids’ experience at the church, they made their way to the farm house. This structure was one of the first houses built in Henderson which was later moved to Heritage Park. There they packed up their things, were “given some money for their trip,” and reenacted saying good-bye to their grandparents who had to stay back in Russia.

With old suitcases stuffed with mostly extra dress-up clothes and hats, their paper passports and small cut-out paper money, the kids then made their way over to the red barn which was labeled, “Russian border.” There they had to present their passports and get them stamped before being able to “board the train.”

The kids made their way to a sign saying “Germany,” where they were told the story of Mr. Sterling, who passed away of illness on the train ride. The immigrants feared that if the German soldiers knew he had passed, none of them could continue on, so they hid that fact, spending two days on the train with Mr. Sterling’s body before coming to their stop. At the stop, two German soldiers offered to bury Mr. Sterling’s body without saying a word but for a price. And with that tad bit grim story, the kids then had to hand all their paper money over to the two volunteers who acted as the German soldiers before being able to make their way to “the boat.”

Walking up to a large trailer hooked up to the back of a pickup, all the kids boarded “the boat” and soon they were off. “Sailing” around the 8 ½ acre lot, the kids were told of the things the Mennonites experienced and endured on their 17-day voyage to America. Those included dealing with the scare of a fire breaking out on the ship and witnessing the birth of a baby, as well as the confusion over whether the baby would be a Russian or American citizen.

When the truck stopped and the kids departed “the boat,” they headed to the replica general store which had been labeled as “New York.” There, they had “health evaluations” and waited for paperwork to officially enter America.

To reenact the trip from New York to Lincoln, Nebraska, the kids walked across an acre of land, to the replica train depot where they were met by two men. Each man tried to sway them to stay in a different state – Kansas or Nebraska. Hearing what each man had to say about each state, the Mennonites ended up choosing to stay in Nebraska. From Lincoln they took a train to Sutton. This was reenacted by the kids walking over to the back of the replica immigrant house. There the kids were told how the immigrants met a man named Mr. Grosshands. They were told how glad he was the immigrants had come to Sutton and how he led them on a 15-mile walk to the land which is now Henderson.

The children learned about the immigrants’ lives after settling in Henderson, about the Pawnee who lived on the land before their arrival, and how Peter and Anna Wolfe were the first couple to have a child in this community who was the first American citizen among them.

The youngsters were also broken into groups and given yard flags, which they used to mark off their own “homesteads” – just like their ancestors did in 1874.

This remarkable, educational event is sponsored each year by Henderson Heritage and Tourism.