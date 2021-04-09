Here’s to us

I’ve been thinking a lot lately; a lot about the people I’ve met since joining the York News Times staff – my colleagues, the people who have let me share their stories… my readers.

I’ve also been thinking about my soon-to-be colleagues and the new personalities and stories that await.

Word is probably out by now: as of Tuesday, I will be part of the newsroom at the Grand Island Independent. I will be doing much of the same, writing features and covering the education beat, and pitching in with whatever, whenever.

I visited the Independent’s newsroom a few weeks ago to meet some of my future coworkers, tour the building at get a look at the desk that will by end of next week probably look like an office supply store exploded. (In all seriousness, that’s one of my New Job Resolutions – to keep my workspace looking more presentable. Pray for me.)

I’m pretty familiar with Grand Island, but as I drove around town to visit friends and do some apartment hunting, this trip felt different. It felt right.

Factor in my future boss already including me in group emails with story leads needed completion sooner than my start date. Almost all of them have made me squirm behind my laptop when I read them, itching to get started. It’s absolute torture.