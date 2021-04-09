Here’s to us

I’ve been thinking a lot lately; a lot about the people I’ve met since joining the York News Times staff – my colleagues, the people who have let me share their stories… my readers.
I’ve also been thinking about my soon-to-be colleagues and the new personalities and stories that await.
Word is probably out by now: as of Tuesday, I will be part of the newsroom at the Grand Island Independent. I will be doing much of the same, writing features and covering the education beat, and pitching in with whatever, whenever.
I visited the Independent’s newsroom a few weeks ago to meet some of my future coworkers, tour the building at get a look at the desk that will by end of next week probably look like an office supply store exploded. (In all seriousness, that’s one of my New Job Resolutions – to keep my workspace looking more presentable. Pray for me.)
I’m pretty familiar with Grand Island, but as I drove around town to visit friends and do some apartment hunting, this trip felt different. It felt right.
Factor in my future boss already including me in group emails with story leads needed completion sooner than my start date. Almost all of them have made me squirm behind my laptop when I read them, itching to get started. It’s absolute torture.
My excitement is tempered with sadness. I was telling someone the other day that even though I live well outside of York, the past couple of years I’ve been to referring to York as “our community.” I hope you feel similarly – that I’m a part of the community, too.
I can’t tell you how wonderful it is to see someone I’ve met through the News Times at the grocery store or at the doctor’s office and have them say “hi.” I’m not necessarily the most memorable person in the world; in fact, I feel pretty anonymous and under-the-radar. That’s OK; news articles should shine brighter than the byline.
Still, I also can’t begin to tell you how it feels when I get a note in the mail, a kind email or a phone call from someone who has enjoyed a story I wrote. There have been days I wonder why I do what I do – really craptastic days; even on those days, I can’t think of anything I’d rather be doing. People’s timing can be impeccable. A few months ago I was absolutely distraught (like, need to be talked down from a ledge by Steve Moseley distraught). That night I plopped down at my office desk, mentally and emotionally exhausted, and in front of me was something that reminded me that I make a difference – that it’s more about writing.
Confession time: I save notes and emails. Sometimes when I’m down I’ll scroll through my inbox to read someone’s kind words or reach for a card someone had taken the time to write me.
When someone sends me a nasty email, makes a snarky comment on social media or calls to inform me of a mistake I made (in a not-nice way), I scroll through my inbox. I look at your notes.
You, readers, have given me so much fuel when I needed it most.
To be sure, a journalist’s job isn’t to please readers or subjects of stories; it’s to tell the truth and inform, both of which are paramount to me and everyone else at the News Times. However, we’re human and just as flawed as you or anyone else. We make typos. We don’t always have perfect grammar. We get crabby. We misunderstand. We forget things. We get discouraged.
It takes thick skin to be a journalist, and mine can get worn pretty thin at times (clearly). Grand Island is a bigger pond, with people as wonderful as you and mean as others. Like you, they also have stories that deserve to be told and that’s much more important to me than hurt feelings or being served insults. You’ve just got to suck it up, hold your head high and -- like any good Czech woman – work your ass off and don’t let ‘em see you sweat.
Na Zdravi – here’s to our community, and new beginnings.