YORK -- Fireworks launched into the night sky, dazzling spectators young to old at York’s Firecracker Frenzy Monday night.

Spectators packed the bleachers at the fairgrounds and others secured blanket spaces in surrounding parking lots all to “ooh” and “aah” over the firework display.

The show kicked off with the singing of the National Anthem by Pam Miller, a graduate of York High School and York University, followed by a countdown lead by Gene Curtis, 103.5 KOOL Radio operations manager.

The firework spectacular, set to rousing patriotic music, was put on by J & M Displays. York Chamber Director of Commerce Madonna Mogul said, “They are always wonderful to work with.”

Mogul noted J & M Displays are the real deal. They have put on shows at Husker football games, the Lincoln Saltdog games and The College World Series.

The show was accompanied by the Wild Hawgs serving grub for attendees once again.

Mogul reported that Chamber raised $23,000 through generous individuals, businesses and community organizations. Mogul said their goal this year was to raise $30,000, which made them short of $7,000. The booming show still went on and was spectacular. Mogul stressed the importance of having a supportive community to make the show happen.

Mogul said, “We’re always really thankful for people that are committed to maintaining as strong, financial supporters of the display.”

Other supporters mentioned were Wagner Decorating for providing the American flag and Neville Construction for hoisting the flag high to celebrate freedom. The Chamber also gives thanks to the York County Ag Society for the use of the fairgrounds, the Cornerstone Soccer Complex authority for the use of the field and Wy-Ad Utility for helping transport the shoot tubes to the fairgrounds.

Mogul said, “Without them, this would never happen. We really appreciate all of their support.