Here comes Santa Claus!

YORK -- With Christmas coming right around the corner, that means one thing…Santa Claus is coming to town. He’s already made a couple appearances in York and will continue throughout the month of December.

On Thursday, children of all ages shuffled in and out of Santa’s Hut to share with him their Christmas wishes. Some little ones were rather bashful and whispered one or two gifts on their Christmas wish list. The rest came dashing in with their long lists and plenty of questions to ask Santa such as, ‘why can’t you remember my name?’ or ‘why aren’t there any reindeer? We don’t see the reindeer!’

Santa, of course, has thousands of names to remember. As for his reindeer, well, they are back at the North Pole waiting for that snow to come around and are saving energy for their trip around the world on Christmas Eve.

Santa’s best advice to little ones is, “be good.” He’s been checking off that naughty and nice list the whole month of December. He said, “Bring your letters, I have a mailbox.” The letters are sent immediately to the North Pole where Santa’s elves will be put to work. After all, he needs to keep track of all those names that he can’t seem to remember. Santa will have his Spanish speaking helpers to assist with translating for families.

Santa said, “I’d love to have as many kids as possible to come and see me!”

Santa’s Hut will be open at the Kilgore Library on the following dates:

• Saturday, Dec. 3: 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

• Thursday, Dec. 8: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 10: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Thursday, Dec. 15: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 17: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Thursday, Dec. 22: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.