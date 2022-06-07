Henderson woman re-sentenced in meth case

YORK –Tiffany Jones, 33, of Henderson (and with an address in McCool Junction) has been sentenced to jail in a case involving methamphetamine where she violated her probation and failed to appear in court.

In March, 2018, Jones was given three years of probation for drug possession. This year, she was accused of violating the terms of that probation – and the possibility of be re-sentenced exists.

She was arrested when she and Travis Landanger of York were seen in a vehicle leaving the library parking lot in York with no lights and expired plates in the early morning hours. A York police officer stopped them and Landanger was arrested for driving on a revoked license.

According to court documents, Landanger resisted arrest and officers had to use a Taser to get him under control.

The arresting officer wrote in his report Jones didn’t immediately exit the vehicle when ordered and he saw her reaching between the seat and the console. When they searched her person, they found a digital scale which tested positive for methamphetamine residue.

In the vehicle, they also found methamphetamine, marijuana and multiple knife blades longer than 3 ½ inches.

She was sentenced for drug possession charge. The weapon charge against her was dismissed.

Then, alleged probation violations against Jones, listed in court documents, were that she was arrested by the York County Sheriff’s Department for possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence. Probation officers said she also made no payments toward her court costs, chemical testing fees or probation programming and she failed to report for testing.

An arrest warrant was issued when she failed to show up for sentencing earlier this year.

This past week, she was sentenced to a term of six months in jail for the possession charge with credit for 97 days already served and she was ordered to 12 months of post-release supervision. She was also sentenced to seven days in jail for driving under the influence.