Henderson woman gets probation for possession of meth

YORK – Michelle Sheets, 45, of Henderson has been sentenced to probation for possession of methamphetamine.
According to the affidavit filed with the court, the case began on Jan. 24, 2021, when the York County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the Sun Motel in Henderson regarding an assault.
The assailant was not at the apartment when deputies arrived.
When a deputy was checking on Sheets’ well-being, at her apartment at the motel, it was determined that there was an active warrant for her arrest out of Hall County.
“During the confirmation process of the warrant, I asked her if there were any drugs in the room, which she denied,” the deputy says in his affidavit. “Michelle did admit to relapsing on methamphetamine. I asked her where her ‘rig’ was, to which she disclosed it was in a nearby bag on the mattress in the room. Based off my experience, a ‘rig’ is a slang term used to describe equipment used to introduce illegal narcotics into the human body.
“She stated there were pipes in the bag and allowed me to look in the bag. I observed a glass pipe with a white substance located in the bulb of the pipe,” the deputy continued. “This pipe was housed in a small cloth sunglasses container in the bag. A field test of the white substance tested positive for methamphetamine. Another pipe was also located in this bag in another cloth sunglasses container. This pipe had a black residue inside which is consistent with burned methamphetamine.”
She was facing a possible maximum sentence of two year in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision, upon conviction.
She was sentenced to three years of probation along with three 30-day stints in York County Jail which can be waived if she is found to be in compliance with the terms of her probation.