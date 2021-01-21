 Skip to main content
Henderson woman among group arrested for drugs in Red Willow County
top story

Henderson woman among group arrested for drugs in Red Willow County

  Updated
NSP

McCOOK – A 21-year-old woman from Henderson was among a group of people who were arrested on drug charges after a state patrol traffic stop on Highway 6 near McCook.

The Nebraska State Patrol says in all, five people were taken into custody.

At approximately 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper performed a traffic stop on a Dodge Journey that was driving without its lights on. The vehicle also had no license plates. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected that the driver was impaired.

The trooper arrested the driver, Andrew Blume, 42, of Indianola, for driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, driving under suspension, as well as traffic violations. The trooper also located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in possession of the passengers. The four passengers were also arrested. The charges are as follows:

Elora Towne, 21, of Henderson – possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jonathan Essex, 35, of McCook – possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

Timothy Jauken, 19, of McCook – possession of a controlled substance

Sheridan Stark, 23, of McCook – possession of a controlled substance

All five were lodged in Red Willow County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.

