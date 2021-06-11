 Skip to main content
Henderson sex offender accused of non-compliance with state registry
Henderson sex offender accused of non-compliance with state registry

Anthony Red

YORK – Anthony Red, 24, of Henderson, has been charged with violating the state’s sex offender registration act, which is a Class 3A felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision.

Red is required to be on the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry for 15 years. He was convicted for third degree sexual assault in York County in June, 2017.

A deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol when he went to Recharge Lake at York to do a security check. According to court documents, he saw a Jeep parked near the boat dock and a records check showed the vehicle was owned by Red. The deputy also knew Red is a registered sex offender.

It was discovered that Red did not report his required vehicle information for the registry, as required – for the Jeep nor for a pickup he also owns.

Because this is required as part of the state law for sex offenders, he was charged with another felony for being non-compliant.

The case has been bound over to District Court, as Red waived his preliminary hearing in County Court. Arraignment proceedings before Judge James Stecker are pending.

