Henderson "meats" the needs of the hungry with mobile canner

HENDERSON -- A white, mobile cannery arrived early at sunrise Monday morning in the parking lot of the Bethesda Mennonite Church. Every year, the Mennonite Central Committee’s (MCC) Mobile Meat Canner makes a stop in Henderson where members of the community help prepare cans of meat that will be distributed worldwide for families in need.

This year’s canning season began on October 3 in Sterling, Ohio. The last stop is in Leamington, Ontario on April 27.

Canning coordinator Jay Dee Janzen from Henderson has been helping with the canning process for close to 40 years. As a teen, Janzen remembers stacking and boxing up the canned meat. He and his friends would build box “forts,” of course when the adults weren’t looking.

Janzen said, “This is my favorite project that we do. I believe in what it stands for. Food is universal, what better way to show Christ’s love than canning meat for the hungry?”

Although it is labor intensive, Janzen said the work is worth it. This year’s goal for the Bethesda church is to can 25,000 pounds of meat.

After the mobile cannery arrived, volunteers from the community of Henderson immediately got to work at six in the morning. The chicken thighs were encased in 40 pound boxes with ice, ready to be sliced by hand and put in a grinder by volunteers.

The oldest volunteer there, RaGene Ratzlaff, 88, said, “I don’t remember how many years, I’ve been doing this. It’s been too many to count, but years ago, the meat was butchered out at a farm and there was no refrigeration. Back then we had to cut the meat off the bone all by ourselves.”

While that first step changed, the rest of the tedious process remains the same. After the meat goes through the grinder, it is loaded on the mobile cannery and is emptied into a steam jacketed kettle. Two volunteers pour in salt, which is the only ingredient added, and stir the meat until it reaches 40 degrees.

After meat reaches the perfect temperature, volunteer put in the meat in cans, each can weighing 1.92 to 1.97 pounds. The cans then get put in a sealing machine. From the machine, the cans are loaded into baskets and into a massive, pressurized cooker operated by canner operators Sylvan Stoltzfus and Kyle Keeler from Pennsylvania.

The meat is cooked for 2 ½ hours at 246 degrees. After the processing step, the cans are cooled until it is safe to handle and be hand washed. The volunteers wipe off any meat residue that is left. The final step is applying a glossy green label that indicates what is contained in the can.

Janzen said previously they’ve canned turkey and beef. Since October of last year, the price of turkey has increased and chicken was double the price. As the turkey remains high for this season, MCC went with chicken because “it’s cheaper and it’s a widely acceptable meat,” Janzen said.

Janzen said it will take at least three days to complete the canning process, with the plan of canning 10,000 pounds the first two days and 5,000 pounds the third day.

According to mcc.org, 491,940 pounds of meat was canned and shipped to Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cuba, Ethiopia, Haiti, Zambia, Ukraine and the U.S., including Puerto Rico.

In a story written by MCC staff, the MCC-canned meat and relief kits were the first supplies from anywhere to reach Saint-Jean-de-Sud in southwestern Haiti after an earthquake hit on Aug. 14 of last year.

“Thank you for not leaving us alone,” said one woman to Paul Shetler Fast who was MCC’s health coordinator in Haiti. “We’ve felt very alone these last days waiting after the earthquake, hoping someone would come, hoping someone would not forget us.”

This year’s canned food is going to Ukraine where many have lost access to food, water and health care since war with Russia began in February.

Janzen said 10% of the canned meat stays locally at the Living Water Rescue Mission in York and the Lincoln Food Bank. Janzen and the community of Henderson is excited to continue the tradition of sharing God’s love, one can at a time.