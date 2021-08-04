Henderson man's bond set at $50K in case involving destruction with axe, threats, child abuse

YORK – Joseph T. Walton, 32, of Henderson, saw his bond reduced from $100,000, 10% to $50,000, 10% this past week in York County District Court, in a case where he is accused of damaging the interior of a Henderson residence with an axe and threatening to kill a woman in the presence of a toddler and an infant.
Walton, who was being held in the York County Jail, appeared in York County District Court this past week, asking that his $100,000 bond be reduced to $25,000, 10%.
According to the affidavit filed with the court, a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was dispatched to Henderson as a 911 call had been received from a woman who said Walton threatened her with a gun and an axe.
The trooper went to a residence in the 1000 Block of 16th Street, where he learned Walton had left in a Jeep Cherokee.
“Upon entering, it was apparent with a lot of destruction that something had occurred,” the trooper said in the affidavit. “The victim was very shaken up, crying, saying he scared her, hit the walls and the couch with an axe. She said he had not been drinking or using marijuana. The couch had been chopped with axe, several places on the walls had been hit with an axe and in the kitchen a wooden chair was broken into pieces/split with an axe and there were more axe gouges in the walls. In the living room, several hundred DVDs were scattered all over the floor. A two-year-old and a child younger than one year old were in the living room when I arrived.”
The trooper left and Henderson Chief of Police John Prussia stayed with the victim. The trooper then saw Walton northbound on Road A and caught up with him as he turned east onto Road 6. There, Walton was arrested, according to the affidavit.
It was noted further the alleged victim told investigators Walton had hit and stabbed her before and that morning “he acted as if he was going to hit her with the axe and put it within inches of her face and said, ‘Just as well get the gun and end it all.’” It was also allegedly discovered that Walton had moved an AR-style rifle from a closet and put it into a car outside.
Walton has been charged with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class 2 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 1-50 years in prison; terroristic threats, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision; and two counts of child abuse, Class 3A felonies, which carry a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision.
This week, Walton’s attorney, York County Public Defender David Michel told the court his client “believes it is important for him to get back to his job and he has a place to stay. He is willing to observe the no contact order that is in place. We are asking for a reduction to $25,000, 10%, from $100,000, 10%.”