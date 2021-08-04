Henderson man's bond set at $50K in case involving destruction with axe, threats, child abuse

YORK – Joseph T. Walton, 32, of Henderson, saw his bond reduced from $100,000, 10% to $50,000, 10% this past week in York County District Court, in a case where he is accused of damaging the interior of a Henderson residence with an axe and threatening to kill a woman in the presence of a toddler and an infant.

“Upon entering, it was apparent with a lot of destruction that something had occurred,” the trooper said in the affidavit. “The victim was very shaken up, crying, saying he scared her, hit the walls and the couch with an axe. She said he had not been drinking or using marijuana. The couch had been chopped with axe, several places on the walls had been hit with an axe and in the kitchen a wooden chair was broken into pieces/split with an axe and there were more axe gouges in the walls. In the living room, several hundred DVDs were scattered all over the floor. A two-year-old and a child younger than one year old were in the living room when I arrived.”