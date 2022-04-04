Henderson man sentenced for possession of meth

YORK – Austin Bulin, 26, of Henderson, has been sentenced to probation after pleading no contest in two separate cases of possession of methamphetamine.

He was sentenced this past week in York County District Court by Judge James Stecker.

One case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol when he saw a vehicle without license plates on South Lincoln Avenue. A traffic stop was initiated.

During the traffic stop, the deputy’s drug dog alerted to the presence of narcotics.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, deputies found a cloth bag under the driver’s seat. Inside the bag, deputies say in their report filed with the court, they found baggies and a glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine. One bag contained methamphetamine and a second bag had signs of confirmed methamphetamine residue. The meth was found to weigh one gram.

It was also discovered that Bulin’s driver’s license had been suspended, revoked and surrendered.

He pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, and the driving under renovation charge was dismissed. He was sentenced to a term of three years of probation for this conviction, which will include two 30-day stints and one 25-day stint in jail, in the future, which can be waived by the court if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.

In the second case, Bulin was cited for possession of methamphetamine and no details of the charges were available in court documents. Bulin pleaded no contest to this charge and he was sentenced to three years of traditional probation and three 30-day stints in jail, in the future, which can be waived by the court if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.

He was facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision, for each count.