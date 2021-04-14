Henderson man sent to prison after threatening neighbors

YORK – Joseph RC Mills, 30, of Henderson, has been sent to prison after being convicted of one count of making terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony, in York County District Court.

Mills was sentenced this week by Judge James Stecker.

According to the affidavit filed with the court by Henderson Police Chief John Prusia, he was dispatched to an address along 16th Street in Henderson upon the complaint that Mills was threatening his neighbors.

Chief Prusia says in the affidavit that Mills went to a neighbor’s house, asking to use a cell phone.

“When the neighbor denied him, due to Mills’ drunken and disorderly state, Mills then became belligerent,” Chief Prusia wrote in his report. “Mills threatened to burn their house down in hopes that they die and threatened to (do certain things) to their remains, and he exposed himself . . .”

Further details about the incident cannot be published due to the graphic nature.