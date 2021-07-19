Henderson man pleads not guilty in two cases of meth possession

YORK – Austin Bulin, 26, of Henderson, has pleaded not guilty in two separate cases of possession of methamphetamine.

His arraignment was held this past week in York County District Court before Judge James Stecker.

One case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol when he saw a vehicle without license plates on South Lincoln Avenue. A traffic stop was initiated.

During the traffic stop, the deputy’s drug dog alerted to the presence of narcotics.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, deputies allegedly found a cloth bag under the driver’s seat. Inside the bag, deputies say in their report filed with the court, they found baggies and a glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine. One bag contained methamphetamine and a second bag had signs of confirmed methamphetamine residue. The meth was found to weigh one gram.

It was also discovered that Bulin’s driver’s license had been suspended, revoked and surrendered.

In the second case, Bulin was cited for possession of methamphetamine and no details of the charges were available in court documents.

Upon Bulin’s not guilty plea, a jury trial was scheduled in District Court for mid-November.