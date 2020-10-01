Henderson man formally charged with high-level felonies related to meth

“While assisting Larabee with a written warning for the sound violation, he told me he was on his way to Lincoln. I asked why he had taken this exit if he was going to Lincoln. Larabee stated he thought that I was going to pull him over anyway. Based on the traffic at the time which was heavy, and the distance it took to catch Larabee, it appeared that Larabee was actively looking for or watching for me after he had passed my location. His passenger appeared extremely nervous and while contact was made with her later in the stop, I noted her to make sudden furtive movements, dropping her hand out of sight when I approached the vehicle. Bell also smoked multiple cigarettes in the short duration. Based on my training and experience, I know those who display heightened states of nervousness to chain smoke as a way to suppress their nervousness. Based on my training and experience and multiple indicators for criminal activity, I asked Larabee for consent to search the vehicle and he denied consent.”