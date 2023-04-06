YORK – Kevin Wengler, 50, of Henderson has entered a change of plea in a case where he was initially charged with possession of child pornography.

The case began when a sergeant with the York County Sheriff’s Department was advised by dispatch that a group called Predator Poachers had reported Wengler had arranged to meet up with an underage girl.

As explained in court documents, the Predator Poachers monitor the internet in hopes of catching child predators who are attempting to meet up with underage kids.

The deputy’s affidavit says “the Predator Poachers had been in contact with Kevin (Wengler) on Twitter where he had inappropriate conversation with a female he knew to be 11 years old.” The deputy said he spoke to Wengler “who admitted to the Predator Poacher group on video that he had what he described as thousands of pornographic images including child pornography on his phone.”

Another sergeant with the sheriff’s department interviewed Wengler at the department, during which Wengler “admitted to possessing pornographic images of 8-year-old children all the way to adults. A consensual search of his phone revealed many such photographs. Investigators say “Wengler stated he knew the children in the photos were underage and it was illegal to possess said photographs.”

Initially, Wengler was charged with possession of child pornography, a Class 2A felony, which was later amened to possession of sexually explicit conduct, visual depiction, which is also a Class 2A felony. This week, he pleaded no contest to the amended charge.

Sentencing has been set for June 15. He is facing a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

His bond was also modified to include he can have no contact with a minor child who is not supervised by a parent or guardian.