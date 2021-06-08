Henderson incident leads to formal charges for intoxicated man

YORK – A 62-year-old New Mexico man is facing two felony charges after being intoxicated, threatening sheriff’s deputies and resisting arrest at the Henderson interchange.

Charles H. Schultz of Anthony, N.M., has been formally charged in the matter and the case has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.

It was in the middle of the afternoon when the York County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to send a deputy to help another with a possible intoxicated man at the Henderson Fuel Mart.

It had been reported that Schultz drove recklessly into the fuel station and then was stumbling as he exited his vehicle. The first deputy saw that the vehicle had run over a curb and multiple alcoholic beverages were on the ground outside the vehicle.

The second deputy began to conduct a field sobriety test and he “asked Schultz to place his feet together and put his arms by his side. Schultz stated he could not do that because he was drunk. Schultz became agitated and denied any wrongdoing. He said he should be arrested if he had done anything wrong.”