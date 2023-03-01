HENDERSON -- The beautiful weather brought a crowd at the Henderson Home Show on Saturday. Over 31 vendors displayed goods and services in the Heartland Community School gymnasium.

The event was held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There were a couple of informative guest speakers from Great Plains Nursery. Visitors learned about the trees and plants that thrive in the Henderson area and gardening tips.

Speaker Ryan Goertzen spoke on Aviation in Education.

The Heartland Community Schools Robotics team also gave a presentation on their recent projects including motion sensors they built for mail boxes. Fifth grader Micah Haidle said the solar powered motion sensors turn red whenever a car comes in close proximity.

Haidle said, “We designed it to help people who may not see well in the dark, so they don’t crash. Our projects are focused on helping people in the community be safe.”

The fifth grade team consists of Luke Janzen, Carter Peters, Jagger Regier , Micah Haidle, Jack Bearinger and Cashton Meyer. Their robot’s name is “Hot Rod” and together they are called “Brobots.”

Henderson Chamber Director Judy Epp said, “It is cool to see what our robotics team is working on this year.”

Throughout the show, there were many food options to choose from. The Henderson Health Care Foundation held a freewill donation pancake breakfast and the Heartland Class of 2024 served burrito bowls and loaded nachos.

There was a large variety of vendors from crafts to books to household decor.

Henderson Chamber’s Kaelea Saulsberry said, “It’s been a great day, everybody is excited to come and see what Henderson has to offer.”