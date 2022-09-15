Henderson history shared at Heritage Day

HENDERSON -- Over 500 attendees gathered to celebrate Henderson Heritage Day last Saturday. Suzanne Ratzlaff, Henderson Heritage and Tourism chairman said it was the most successful Heritage Day they’ve had in years.

“The crowd was nice and we ran out of food, which is always a good sign,” said Ratzlaff.

Surviving on only donations, the Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park has played a huge part in sharing and preserving the rich history of Henderson.

The history of Henderson goes back to 1874 when the first Mennonite settlers traveled from Russia to America in fear of the Russian government taking their religious freedom away.

There were about 168 families who fled Russia in 1874, and 35 of those families arrived at the Immigrant House in Henderson.

The Henderson Heritage Park now has a replica building of the Immigrant House along with a century farmhouse, summer kitchen, granary, windmill, water tower, school house, a chicken house, barn, a church and school house.

Henderson Heritage Day gave visitors the opportunity to experience what it was like when the original settlers arrived in town. There was sightseeing, butter making, corn shelling and demonstrations of knitting, crocheting, quilting, rug weaving and embroidery. Children learned how to do laundry the old-fashioned way and fourth graders reenacted what it was like to go to a traditional, country schoolhouse.

Musician Dave Ehly provided gospel and spiritual music, and Virgil Penner displayed acrylic paintings of the all the building on-site at the park.

People enjoyed a variety of goods offered like new year’s cookies, homemade cracklings, apple prieshka, waffles with white cream sauce and raisin schnetya, which is a rolled pastry with raisin filling.

Ratzlaff said, “It was fun to see people of all ages coming, near and far to learn about Henderson’s history. It just gives you a feeling in your heart that families are still coming together and hearing the stories of Henderson.”

Ratzlaff said they had at least 90 volunteers doing demonstrations, performing music and doing different activities throughout the park.