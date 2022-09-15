 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Henderson

Henderson history shared at Heritage Day

P1.jpg

At Henderson Heritage Day, fourth graders play traditional games in the school yard.

 Kerri Pankratz

HENDERSON -- Over 500 attendees gathered to celebrate Henderson Heritage Day last Saturday. Suzanne Ratzlaff, Henderson Heritage and Tourism chairman said it was the most successful Heritage Day they’ve had in years.

“The crowd was nice and we ran out of food, which is always a good sign,” said Ratzlaff.

Surviving on only donations, the Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park has played a huge part in sharing and preserving the rich history of Henderson.

The history of Henderson goes back to 1874 when the first Mennonite settlers traveled from Russia to America in fear of the Russian government taking their religious freedom away.

There were about 168 families who fled Russia in 1874, and 35 of those families arrived at the Immigrant House in Henderson.

The Henderson Heritage Park now has a replica building of the Immigrant House along with a century farmhouse, summer kitchen, granary, windmill, water tower, school house, a chicken house, barn, a church and school house.

Henderson Heritage Day gave visitors the opportunity to experience what it was like when the original settlers arrived in town. There was sightseeing, butter making, corn shelling and demonstrations of knitting, crocheting, quilting, rug weaving and embroidery. Children learned how to do laundry the old-fashioned way and fourth graders reenacted what it was like to go to a traditional, country schoolhouse.

Musician Dave Ehly provided gospel and spiritual music, and Virgil Penner displayed acrylic paintings of the all the building on-site at the park.

People enjoyed a variety of goods offered like new year’s cookies, homemade cracklings, apple prieshka, waffles with white cream sauce and raisin schnetya, which is a rolled pastry with raisin filling.

Ratzlaff said, “It was fun to see people of all ages coming, near and far to learn about Henderson’s history. It just gives you a feeling in your heart that families are still coming together and hearing the stories of Henderson.”

Ratzlaff said they had at least 90 volunteers doing demonstrations, performing music and doing different activities throughout the park.

P2.jpg

Engraved bricks with the names of the following individuals who have been memorialized through contributions to Henderson Heritage Park: A.W. and Margaret Friesen, Brent Dorothea, Brent Jr. Giano, Taya Cromley, Selma Mildred, Rufus Carl Kroeker.
p3.jpg

Fourth graders reenact the “good ole’ days” at the old school house for Henderson Heritage Day on Saturday.
p4.jpg

Visitors enjoy some good food and fellowship while having conversations about the history of Henderson.
p5.jpg

Community members showed off their antique tractors at Henderson Heritage Day.
p6.jpg

Kids gather around the flag and give the pledge of allegiance before performing a play in the old school house.
p7.jpg

There were many demonstrations held at Henderson Heritage day such as doing laundry using old methods. 
p8.jpg

Homemade biscuits and sausage were on the menu at the Henderson Heritage Day cookout.
p9.jpg

Attendees lineup for fresh bread and butter served at the Henderson Heritage Park.
p10.jpg

Visitors came from near and far to learn the history of Henderson at Henderson Heritage Day.
IMG_8681.jpg

Volunteers prepare homemade bread for attendees.
IMG_8690.jpg

At Henderson Heritage Day, rug weaving was one of the many demonstrations shown.
IMG_8703.jpg

Musician Dave Ehly gives a live performance in the church at Henderson Heritage Park.
