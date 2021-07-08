Henderson Heritage Park to host Mennonite Brethren Cemetery Storytelling – ‘Historical Voices of Pacifism’

HENDERSON -- On Sunday, July 18, Henderson Heritage Park is hosting a Sunday afternoon event, offering guests the chance to experience storytelling at the Mennonite Brethren Cemetery in Henderson. Beginning at 3 p.m. guests will be enlightened with many untold stories of those who came before them and how these people responded to conscription. This is a chance to learn local stories of conscientious objectors and how peace-minded people served their country in peaceful ways. At the end of the presentation, there will be a time for questions and comments from the audience. Cookies and drinks will be served.
The Mennonite Brethren Cemetery is located one-fourth of a mile south of Henderson’s I-80 exit #342 and then a little over one mile west on Road 9. For more information, please call 402.723.5694 or 402.723.4252.This event is being made possible thanks to financial support from the York County Visitors’ Bureau and donations from friends near and far who are supporters of the Henderson Heritage Park.
Visitors need to bring their own chairs. There is no cost for this event, although freewill donations will be greatly appreciated.