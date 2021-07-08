Henderson Heritage Park to host Mennonite Brethren Cemetery Storytelling – ‘Historical Voices of Pacifism’

HENDERSON -- On Sunday, July 18, Henderson Heritage Park is hosting a Sunday afternoon event, offering guests the chance to experience storytelling at the Mennonite Brethren Cemetery in Henderson. Beginning at 3 p.m. guests will be enlightened with many untold stories of those who came before them and how these people responded to conscription. This is a chance to learn local stories of conscientious objectors and how peace-minded people served their country in peaceful ways. At the end of the presentation, there will be a time for questions and comments from the audience. Cookies and drinks will be served.