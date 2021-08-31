Henderson Heritage Park is "Home Sweet Home" for East Side Cafe

HENDERSON -- Once seen as an old horse barn covered in nothing but weeds in Hamilton County, East Side Café is now known as Henderson’s hidden gem which carries on the character and history of the Henderson community.
On Sunday, August 29, more than 130 community members gathered to celebrate the restoration of East Side Café at the Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park.
As families enjoyed Alan Janzen’s grilled-to-perfection hamburgers and slurped on root beer floats, Kathleen Friesen gave the story about East Side Café.
“Forty-nine years ago, I never would have thought I would be telling this story. Forty-nine years ago, I never thought there would be a story to tell,” said Friesen.
The story began in 1935 when adventurous Gus Thieszen wanted to start a hatchery, but he didn’t have a place to raise his chickens. Thieszen then went to Hamilton County where he found a horse barn on the side of a country road that would soon be turned into a hatchery on Birch Street, in Henderson. There was only one issue though -- the barn didn’t have enough space. Thieszen decided it was best to cut the building in half and widen it from 12 feet to 18 feet.
As Thieszen’s business became successful and he started a family, it was no surprise he built a home big enough to house his family and hatchery. The family lived in the basement of his new home and the hatchery was upstairs. Since the horse barn was no longer being used for his hatchery, in 1940 Thieszen made the decision to move it to the east side of main street for businesses to rent. From 1940 to 1948, the barn was no longer a hatchery, but a shoe repair shop rented by Gus Heinrichs.
After eight years of repairing shoes, purses, wallets and belts, Heinrichs discontinued his repair shop in the building.
The barn was left to rent once again until Dave and Hulda Hiebert from Henderson thought it would be a wonderful idea to turn the barn into a hamburger and coffee shop named the East Side Café. As coffee goers would come and go, the Hieberts welcomed everyone with warm greetings.
A year (after) the café was opened, the business was passed on to Grant and Edith Buller from Omaha.
In 1952, Thieszen no longer wanted to rent out the café. Harley Bergen came along and offered Thieszen $1,000 for the building. Thieszen said he would take the offer, and from 1952 to 1956, the building was used for the Harley Bergen Insurance Agency. As explained in Friesen’s book named “Histories and Honeymoons,” Bergen Insurance was a new business and home to Harley, Evelyn and their son Terry. The front half was an office and the back half was their home.
Eventually, Bergen wanted a home for his family, and he wanted a business downtown which meant they had to move the insurance building off Main Street. Harvey Friesen said he would help move the building on to a private lot on Elm Street and rent it to school teachers in the community.
In 1962, the building was sold to Dennis Epp for $1,600. Epp owned the building for 44 years. Friesen said, “There were many colorful renters and tenants at that time; one of them being Elvie Campbell.” Campbell had worked for many circuses across the United States prior to coming to Henderson. Campbell was described as an “oddity” who was covered with tattoos from the tip of his head down to his toenails. He worked for Louie Siebert at Lou’s Machine Shop, and on the weekends he would search out ravines for old vehicles and motors to overhaul. “The house was his work shop. Once he left, the comment was made, ‘The cleanest place in the house was the bathtub because it was never used,’” said Friesen.
Friesen said the building was not only rented out to colorful individuals like Campbell, but was also used as a half-way house for young adults leaving the Grace Children’s Home. A young man at the age of 17 who was a “knife thrower” would practice his throwing skills inside the home. He was asked to leave the house numerous times, and when he finally left, the Friesen family found marijuana growing in the rafters. Friesen said, “This young man had a business.”
When the spring of 1972 came around, Galen and Kathleen Friesen rented the building as newlyweds. “This building is where Galen and I made our first meal together. This building is where Galen and I learned about each other as a married couple, and this building is where I spent the summer of 1972 with my mom and dad,” said Friesen.
She said it will forever be dear to her heart.
After many years of historical changes through renters and tenants, Epp was ready to sell it. However, Friesen spoke up and said, “Before you sell it, let’s offer it to the Heritage Park.”
For months, Friesen collected the history and stories behind the building. She visited the local newspaper and went through the archives. Friesen was committed in telling the story behind this historic building. When presenting the idea to the Heritage Park Committee in 2006, the timing was not right to move the building.
Then in 2019, the historical building was loaded and moved to its final spot at the Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park.
Friesen said, “If I never had collected that information when I did, we wouldn’t be standing here for the dedication.”
Former history teacher and now Heritage Park chairman, Suzanne Ratzlaff, said they had to go through a lot of steps to make this dedication possible.
“Before having this dedication, we had to submit a grant to the York County Visitors Bureau to put on our own awnings.” Ratzlaff said the awnings made the café more authentically historical. She said the York County Visitors Bureau (and the York County Commissioners through the granting process) have supported Henderson Heritage Park not only with advertising, but with finances too.
Ratzlaff encourages people to get involved whether that be through donating or visiting the park.
“After all, it takes a village to run it,” said Ratzlaff.
For many people like Friesen, the East Side Café is not just a building, but an opportunity to pass on stories so dear to the Henderson community.
As Friesen said, “It all began with a horse barn, who would have thought?”