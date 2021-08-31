Henderson Heritage Park is "Home Sweet Home" for East Side Cafe

After eight years of repairing shoes, purses, wallets and belts, Heinrichs discontinued his repair shop in the building.

The barn was left to rent once again until Dave and Hulda Hiebert from Henderson thought it would be a wonderful idea to turn the barn into a hamburger and coffee shop named the East Side Café. As coffee goers would come and go, the Hieberts welcomed everyone with warm greetings.

A year (after) the café was opened, the business was passed on to Grant and Edith Buller from Omaha.

In 1952, Thieszen no longer wanted to rent out the café. Harley Bergen came along and offered Thieszen $1,000 for the building. Thieszen said he would take the offer, and from 1952 to 1956, the building was used for the Harley Bergen Insurance Agency. As explained in Friesen’s book named “Histories and Honeymoons,” Bergen Insurance was a new business and home to Harley, Evelyn and their son Terry. The front half was an office and the back half was their home.

Eventually, Bergen wanted a home for his family, and he wanted a business downtown which meant they had to move the insurance building off Main Street. Harvey Friesen said he would help move the building on to a private lot on Elm Street and rent it to school teachers in the community.