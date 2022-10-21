Henderson Fire Department, putting the community first since day one

HENDERSON -- For over 100 years, the Henderson Fire Department has been devoted to serving the community whenever called upon. The station, built in 1980, is still being utilized to this day and houses all of the fire equipment and ambulance in its five-bay masonry structure.

As of last year, Henderson deployed two tankers, a grass rig, a pumper unity, ambulance and equipment truck.

Henderson’s ambulance service continues to deliver patients to hospitals in Henderson, York and Aurora. Anything further than that, has to be handled by a larger department.

The department has about 21 members with many of them being Emergency Medical Technicians as well. When called to duty, their performance reflects the amount of training they’ve completed in previous years. The firefighters and EMTs all had air bag and cribbing training, extrication training, basic pump operation training and have completed mock accident drills. After the drills, the volunteers were critiqued on how well they’ve responded and what needs to be done to exceed standards.

The department has also taught fire prevention safety at Heartland Community Schools. Students learn what to do if they are trapped in a fire, how to check smoke detectors, and how to create a plan of action with family members in case if there were a fire.

Another community event they host is their annual pancake feed that goes towards purchasing new equipment, tools and maintenance to allow the fire department to respond quickly and professionally for their community.

The Henderson Fire Department said they are always looking for new volunteers who want to make a difference in their community.