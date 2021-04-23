Henderson embarks on major street repair project

HENDERSON – There is a lot of construction underway in Henderson these days, as the city has taken on a bond issue to complete $2-plus million in street reconstruction and repair.

Henderson Mayor Don Regier said Thursday morning that crews just finished up work on South 15th Street and that was opened to traffic on Wednesday.

Work continues on three blocks of Elm Street (which includes storm sewer work) and approximately two blocks of 11th Street.

“Those are the major projects that are taking place right now,” Mayor Regier said. “Later we will be doing about two blocks of 10th Street, which will be a new surface between curbs and gutters.”

And after that will be a number of blocks where some resurfacing will be done. Henderson City Clerk Connie Brown said crack-sealing concrete and armor coating will take place on other streets.

Right now, however, the work on South 15th, Elm and 11th Streets have been/will be complete concrete reconstruction, he said. That includes replacing utility lines where deemed necessary.