Henderson embarks on major street repair project

HENDERSON – There is a lot of construction underway in Henderson these days, as the city has taken on a bond issue to complete $2-plus million in street reconstruction and repair.
Henderson Mayor Don Regier said Thursday morning that crews just finished up work on South 15th Street and that was opened to traffic on Wednesday.
Work continues on three blocks of Elm Street (which includes storm sewer work) and approximately two blocks of 11th Street.
“Those are the major projects that are taking place right now,” Mayor Regier said. “Later we will be doing about two blocks of 10th Street, which will be a new surface between curbs and gutters.”
And after that will be a number of blocks where some resurfacing will be done. Henderson City Clerk Connie Brown said crack-sealing concrete and armor coating will take place on other streets.
Right now, however, the work on South 15th, Elm and 11th Streets have been/will be complete concrete reconstruction, he said. That includes replacing utility lines where deemed necessary.
“The replacement of utility lines depends on the condition of what’s in there, when they get into them,” Regier said. “If in a good condition, they leave them but if there is deterioration, they go in and completely replace it.”
Mayor Regier says he’s glad the city decided to move forward with these projects in this construction season – noting that decision had already been made before he took office as mayor.
“More will need to be done after these projects, but we won’t be able to tackle those for a few years, due to financing,” Regier said.
He echoed what many local leaders and councils have been saying, regarding the difficulty of getting a contractor to come in and do just small jobs. In order to get a contractor and a good bid, the project has to be large enough to make it worth the company’s while.
Brown said the project cost is at approximately $2.4 million.
The general contractor is Paulsen’s Inc. from Cozad. The sub-contractor is VanKirk’s out of Sutton.