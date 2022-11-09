 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Henderson chooses three for city council

  • 0
Election stock

YORK – Henderson has chosen three people for the city council, from a field of four candidates.

The following are the results from Tuesday’s General Election:

• Brian Hiebner: 362

• Teri Pollet: 268

• Mitch Huxoll: 214

• Cheryl Ratzlaff: 140

• Write-in votes: 211

In all, 1,548 votes were cast, for this race in Henderson, in this year’s General Election, according to figures from the York County Clerk/Election office. It should be noted this figure is not the number of people who voted but rather the number of votes as each voter had the option of voting for up to three.

The majority of Henderson voters cast their ballots on Election Day, as 1,344 went to the polls on Tuesday. A total of 204 Henderson residents voted early.

Breaking News