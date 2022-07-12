Henderson Celebrates Years of “Growth” at Henderson Community Days

Henderson was bustling with activity after activity this weekend at Henderson Community Days.

Locals and people from afar came to part take in the 126th town celebration.

Events began on Friday with doors opening to the Friesen Gallery Art Show and Mennonite Heritage Park. There were several opportunities too cool off at the Henderson Pool or in the Downtown Park where Kona Ice was serving snow cones.

Golfers brought out their golf clubs for night out on the Galaway Creek Golf Course, and families rocked the block in their roller skates and bikes.

A line up of events were held on Saturday. Festivities began with a pancake feed at 6 a.m. for the early risers. The feed lasted for a couple of hours. It was perfect timing for the runners competing in the 5k color run and needed to grab a bite before the grand parade.

Following the parade was the Heartland’s popular FFA tractor show. Kids ages 4 to 12 competed for a spot to compete in the Nebraska State Fair kids’ tractor pull.

The craft and vendor show along with food trucks was also going on at the Downtown Park. Craft show coordinator Reesa Real said there were 26 vendors and 4 food trucks selling goodies and products at the craft show.

Cheryl Ratzlaff, 31 Bags and Gifts consultant, also known as the “authentic bag lady” of Henderson, said she’s had good success the Henderson Craft Show. Ratzlaff has been selling bags, purses, and wallets at the show for five years.

She said, “After the devastating storm last year, people were at home and cleaning up their lawns. It’s nice seeing so many families out and about and enjoying themselves this year.”

Walks away from the craft show were inflatables and games held in the Downtown Park, and a free hot dog meal was being served by the CVA Gas Station.

Another big event of Henderson Community Days was the Show and Shine Car Show. Participants and spectators from all over the state came to check out the best classics.

Bob Dudley, a car enthusiast from Aurora said, “It’s a nice, cool place to come to. They feed me well, and the people are friendly.”

When one thought Henderson Community Days couldn’t get any better, there was a fireworks display with music at Lakeview Park Saturday night.

The weekend wrapped up with a community church service in the downtown park and a two- person scramble golf tourney.