Henderson Blasts Off to a Better Year

HENDERSON -- After missing the 2020 Henderson Community Days last year, folks were ready to “blast off to a better year” at their 125th celebration.
To kick off a fun-filled weekend of festivities, Friesen Gallery opened its doors Friday morning for an art show. Throughout the day, visitors and community members had the chance to swing by Mennonite Heritage Park to learn about the history of the community.
The Henderson pool was open, too, for those who wanted to take a dip on the sultry summer day. Rounding off the night was a barbeque hosted by Henderson Chamber, “Rock the Block” where families took the streets on bikes and scooters, plus glowball golf.
As Friday came to a close, a storm was brewing.
“Friday night, the wind picked up quickly and as soon as I turned the weather app on, the lights went out. That’s when I knew we were in for a treat,” said Pastor Crale Swanson of Faith Evangelical Bible Church.
The weather Friday night raised a lot of questions as to whether or not the community could continue their festivities, but residents were ready to tackle the day Saturday morning before the pancake feed and parade.
A visitor from Topeka, Kansas, Tom Norskov said, “This is my first time being in Henderson for the car show. I cannot believe how early people came out to clean up the damage. With small towns like this, everyone shows up.”
Following the pancake feed and parade, Heartland FFA set up a pedal tractor pull for kids ages 4-12. The top three participants in each age division will be competing at the state fair in August.
Throughout Saturday afternoon, there was a craft and vendor show in the downtown park featuring merchants from all over the state like Two Mom’s Homemade Crafts from Beaver Crossing, Abundant Life Honey from Red Cloud, and Henderson’s very own Wild Poppy Vintage shop owned by Tara Swartzendruber and her daughter Addie Schmucker.
Schmucker said, “After visiting an antique store one day, my mom and I got to thinking about how fun it would be to have our own business where we sell farmhouse and retro home decor.” This was their first year having a booth at Henderson Community Days and they said they were excited to see many familiar faces stop by.
Families helped themselves to games, food trucks and free hot dogs sponsored by CVA which hosted its first hot dog eating contest won by Austin Stuhr. He ate three hotdogs in three minutes. There was an adult softball tournament and Show and Shine Car Show as well.
Marshal Burgmaier of Clay Center said, “It feels good to be back attending car shows. I’ve come to this show every year since the early 2000s.”
Perry Siebert of Bradshaw added, “It’s time for a year of change for the better.” Siebert’s red hot, 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air was one of many vehicles that charmed the spectators.
Saturday night ended with a beer garden, hog roast, and a display of red, white, and blue fireworks fizzling in the night sky at Lakeview Park.
To wrap up a weekend of festivities, there was a community church service led by the Henderson Ministerial Association, a two person scramble golf tournament, and Henderson’s traditional verenika meal. Pastor Bob Stretch of Faith Evangelical Bible Church said it was gratifying to see people come together and enjoy each other’s company after Friday night’s storm rolled in. To describe the weekend in just a few words, Pastor Swanson said, “There were people in the community that were up all Saturday night, cleaning up the park for Sunday’s church service. Events like this show the true character of Henderson.”