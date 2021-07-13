Henderson Blasts Off to a Better Year

HENDERSON -- After missing the 2020 Henderson Community Days last year, folks were ready to “blast off to a better year” at their 125th celebration.

To kick off a fun-filled weekend of festivities, Friesen Gallery opened its doors Friday morning for an art show. Throughout the day, visitors and community members had the chance to swing by Mennonite Heritage Park to learn about the history of the community.

The Henderson pool was open, too, for those who wanted to take a dip on the sultry summer day. Rounding off the night was a barbeque hosted by Henderson Chamber, “Rock the Block” where families took the streets on bikes and scooters, plus glowball golf.

As Friday came to a close, a storm was brewing.

“Friday night, the wind picked up quickly and as soon as I turned the weather app on, the lights went out. That’s when I knew we were in for a treat,” said Pastor Crale Swanson of Faith Evangelical Bible Church.

The weather Friday night raised a lot of questions as to whether or not the community could continue their festivities, but residents were ready to tackle the day Saturday morning before the pancake feed and parade.