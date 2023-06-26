Del Ficke said his dad, Kenneth, sometimes referred to their eastern Nebraska dryland farm and ranch as, “Hell’s Half Acre.”

“Life was good on ‘Hell’s Half Acre’ though,” said Ficke. “During my early years, dad shielded me from the things he did not want me around. He helped get me educated in different ways of agriculture and sent me all over the country on bus tours with his business friends who were leaders in our community. Then the 1980s hit.”

“I thought we were rolling with our registered Herefords and we still were, but I remember sitting in the living room with my dad when he said, ‘Well, I don’t know what’s all going to take place. It seems we are losing a lot of equity and interest is going up and guys have already started selling some stuff off. I think the talk is coming from our banker.’”

“I said, ‘Dad our banker was just out here at our Hereford event, just praising us about how we are doing,’” Ficke recalled. “Then everything changed. It seemed like overnight. My dad did not have his neck stuck out like some guys did financially – but any amount of debt was taxing on him.”

While the times were difficult, it was during the 1980s Farm Crisis when Ficke said he began to learn the meaning of “The Golden Rule” on “Hell’s Half Acre,” “Everyone stopped to see my dad – sitting on the back steps or at the kitchen table. They weren’t there to console him. They were asking him for advice. It was a whole new territory for everyone, and people were still coming together back then.”

“Many people died in that deal. Many people died and kept living,” he said soberly about the lasting impacts of the 1980s.

Life went on at the more fondly referred to – Ficke Cattle Company, where Ficke still resides today along with the next generations being raised at the place his father put under his full management in his early twenties. Located in the rolling prairie hills, Del and his father’s first love were the cows – farming was just a necessity.

“Dad preferred cows and so did I. He basically gave his life making sure those cows were well taken care of – in a lot of ways, he was doing things that really didn’t need to be done. ‘There will come a time when these cows have to take care of themselves,’ he would say,” Ficke recalled. “So, one day I told him, ‘Let’s make that time today.’”

Ficke went from several thousand acres to a few hundred acres and became more profitable managing less and focusing on soil health and working in tune with nature. Some of the ways he has changed is by reducing chemicals in pastureland by 95 percent with controlled grazing. Inter-seeding pastures with legumes producing the nitrogen needed so there is no longer a requirement for commercial fertilizer. Taking highly erodible cropland out of corn production and putting it into grazing situations to help return the soil closer to its original potential. The family is also marketing Ficke Cattle Company beef directly to the community. His family is proud to know every beef customer by name. It’s also an open-door mentality at Ficke Cattle Company for neighbors across the world who have toured the farm and ranch.

“Agriculture has to seek a harmonious relationship between man, beast, and nature,” he said in closing. “We can talk all day about how ‘good it used to be’ or ‘how it should have been.’ In its current state, agriculture is like that house for sale that says, ‘excellent fixer-upper.’ We’ve got a hell of a lot of fixing to do, but I know we can do it because I have seen the positive results from making changes at Ficke Cattle Company and I am seeing others see a better way too.”